LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /10 key facts FBI revealed about Tyler Robinson, killer of Charlie Kirk

10 key facts FBI revealed about Tyler Robinson, killer of Charlie Kirk

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Sep 12, 2025, 20:02 IST | Updated: Sep 12, 2025, 20:02 IST

In a recent press conference, the FBI provided significant updates on the investigation into the tragic shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. Here are the top 10 revelations:

Suspect Identified as Tyler Robinson
1 / 7

Suspect Identified as Tyler Robinson

The alleged shooter has been identified as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, a Utah resident. He was arrested after being turned in by his father, following encouragement from a church minister

Weapon Recovered
2 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Weapon Recovered

Investigators recovered a high-powered bolt-action rifle believed to have been used in the shooting. The weapon was found wrapped in a towel in a nearby wooded area, suggesting an attempt to conceal evidence

Forensic Evidence Collected
3 / 7

Forensic Evidence Collected

At the scene, authorities discovered a palm print, footprint, and forearm imprint. These pieces of evidence are being analyzed to establish the suspect’s movements and physical characteristics

Surveillance Footage Released
4 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Surveillance Footage Released

The FBI released images and video footage of the suspect, showing a slender young man dressed in black, wearing a cap and sunglasses. He was seen climbing to a rooftop to shoot Kirk and later leaving the scene, leaving behind DNA evidence

Public Tips and Reward
5 / 7
(Photograph: Others)

Public Tips and Reward

The FBI has received over 7,000 tips from the public, the largest number since the Boston Marathon bombing. A $100,000 reward was offered for information leading to the suspect's identification and arrest

Suspect’s Escape Route
6 / 7

Suspect’s Escape Route

After the shooting, the suspect fled across a rooftop and disappeared into a wooded area, where authorities later found the rifle. He had mingled with flag-waving students while wearing a patriotic shirt supporting disabled veterans, helping him blend in and escape

Political Motive Suspected
7 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Political Motive Suspected

President Donald Trump condemned the assassination as a political act. He announced that Kirk would posthumously receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom and expressed support for the death penalty if the suspect is found guilty

Trending Photo

Tyler Robinson: Why did Robinson kill Charlie Kirk? Here's what FBI revealed
5

Tyler Robinson: Why did Robinson kill Charlie Kirk? Here's what FBI revealed

Tyler Robinson: Confessed to father? death penalty? 5 big revelations about Charlie Kirk's shooter
6

Tyler Robinson: Confessed to father? death penalty? 5 big revelations about Charlie Kirk's shooter

Tyler Robinson: Father of Charlie Kirk’s 'shooter' hailed as ‘national hero’ for helping FBI catch his 'demonic son'
5

Tyler Robinson: Father of Charlie Kirk’s 'shooter' hailed as ‘national hero’ for helping FBI catch his 'demonic son'

10 key facts FBI revealed about Tyler Robinson, killer of Charlie Kirk
7

10 key facts FBI revealed about Tyler Robinson, killer of Charlie Kirk

Did life ever exist on Mars? These 5 places are most likely to solve the mystery
7

Did life ever exist on Mars? These 5 places are most likely to solve the mystery