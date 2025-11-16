LOGIN

10 cities with the most billionaires

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Nov 16, 2025, 14:08 IST | Updated: Nov 16, 2025, 14:08 IST

New York leads with 123 billionaires, followed by Moscow, Hong Kong, London, and Beijing in 2025. These cities remain global hubs for wealth concentration. 

New York City - 123 Billionaires
(Photograph: Unsplash)

New York City leads the world with 123 billionaires holding a combined wealth of $759 billion. The city has been the top billionaire hub for over a decade. Finance, real estate, and fashion sectors contribute heavily to this wealth concentration.​

Moscow - 90 Billionaires
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Moscow ranks second with 90 billionaires worth $409 billion collectively. Energy, manufacturing, and finance industries fuel the city’s billionaire population. The city saw a recent surge in new billionaires, maintaining its rank as a top global wealth centre.​

Hong Kong - 72 Billionaires
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Hong Kong holds third place with 72 billionaires valued at $309 billion. This city remains a key financial hub with investments in real estate, shipping, and technology sectors attracting wealthy entrepreneurs.​

London - 71 Billionaires
(Photograph: Unsplash)

London ranks fourth with 71 billionaires worth $355 billion. The city benefits from being a major financial centre and cultural hotspot, drawing billionaires from across the globe with interests in finance, real estate, and hospitality.​

Beijing - 68 Billionaires
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Beijing , the Asian financial capital, is home to 68 billionaires, collectively worth $273 billion. The city’s tech and manufacturing sectors play a crucial role in generating this wealth.​

Mumbai - 67 Billionaires
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Mumbai remains India’s billionaire capital with 67 billionaires worth $349 billion. Concentrated in industries like petrochemicals, media, and finance, the city is a growing global wealth hub.​

Singapore - 60 Billionaires
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Singapore boasts 60 billionaires with a combined wealth of $259 billion. Its pro-business policies and position as a trade and finance hub attract global ultra-wealthy individuals.​

San Francisco - 58 Billionaires
(Photograph: Unsplash)

San Francisco houses 58 billionaires, mainly from the tech industry. Silicon Valley drives much of the city’s wealth, making it a leading innovation and startup capital.​

Shanghai - 58 Billionaires
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Shanghai’s 58 billionaires demonstrate China’s economic strength, especially in finance and e-commerce. The city has rapidly grown as a business centre attracting domestic and international billionaires.​

Los Angeles - 56 Billionaires
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Los Angeles completes the top 10 with 56 billionaires across entertainment, technology, and real estate sectors. Celebrities and entrepreneurs alike contribute to the city’s wealth status.​

