10 cities with the most billionaires

New York City leads the world with 123 billionaires holding a combined wealth of $759 billion. The city has been the top billionaire hub for over a decade. Finance, real estate, and fashion sectors contribute heavily to this wealth concentration.
Moscow ranks second with 90 billionaires worth $409 billion collectively. Energy, manufacturing, and finance industries fuel the city’s billionaire population. The city saw a recent surge in new billionaires, maintaining its rank as a top global wealth centre.
Hong Kong holds third place with 72 billionaires valued at $309 billion. This city remains a key financial hub with investments in real estate, shipping, and technology sectors attracting wealthy entrepreneurs.
London ranks fourth with 71 billionaires worth $355 billion. The city benefits from being a major financial centre and cultural hotspot, drawing billionaires from across the globe with interests in finance, real estate, and hospitality.
Beijing , the Asian financial capital, is home to 68 billionaires, collectively worth $273 billion. The city’s tech and manufacturing sectors play a crucial role in generating this wealth.
Mumbai remains India’s billionaire capital with 67 billionaires worth $349 billion. Concentrated in industries like petrochemicals, media, and finance, the city is a growing global wealth hub.
Singapore boasts 60 billionaires with a combined wealth of $259 billion. Its pro-business policies and position as a trade and finance hub attract global ultra-wealthy individuals.
San Francisco houses 58 billionaires, mainly from the tech industry. Silicon Valley drives much of the city’s wealth, making it a leading innovation and startup capital.
Shanghai’s 58 billionaires demonstrate China’s economic strength, especially in finance and e-commerce. The city has rapidly grown as a business centre attracting domestic and international billionaires.
Los Angeles completes the top 10 with 56 billionaires across entertainment, technology, and real estate sectors. Celebrities and entrepreneurs alike contribute to the city’s wealth status.