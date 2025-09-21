LOGIN
10 Beautiful islands around the world that look too perfect to be real

Ilma Athar Ali
Ilma Athar Ali
Sep 21, 2025, 14:10 IST

For all island lovers, here are the top islands offering stunning beaches, clear waters, rich culture, and unique wildlife. Perfect for adventure, relaxation, and nature lovers seeking unforgettable tropical escapes filled with beauty and warm island vibes.

1. Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka was named the most beautiful island in the world for 2025 by Big 7 Travel. It blends golden beaches, green tea hills, and ancient temples. Visitors love its rich wildlife, colourful culture, and historic wonders like Sigiriya and Kandy. It’s a travel paradise for nature and culture lovers.

2. Páros, Greece
Páros is a Greek island with whitewashed villages and golden beaches. Calm seas, friendly cafes, and classic blue-and-white houses make it ideal for a relaxing holiday. It is less crowded than Mykonos, but equally charming.

3. Palawan, Philippines
Palawan is known for its emerald lagoons, dramatic limestone cliffs, and clear blue water. Nature lovers enjoy exploring the underground river, coral reefs, and untouched beaches. It’s called the Philippines’ most beautiful island.

4. Bali, Indonesia
Bali is a mix of green rice fields, volcanic peaks, and beautiful temples. The island is famous for surfing, yoga retreats, and lively local markets. Both peaceful and lively spots can be found here.

5. Ischia, Italy
Ischia sits in Italy’s Bay of Naples, offering natural hot springs, fishing villages, and vineyard-covered hills. The laid-back pace and coastal views are perfect for a true Italian escape.

6. Fiji
Fiji features turquoise waters, colourful coral reefs, and lush forests. Visitors enjoy over-water bungalows, beach walks, and the warm “Bula” welcome from locals. It is ideal for both relaxation and adventure.

7. Maldives
The Maldives is renowned worldwide for its pristine white beaches, crystal-clear water, and over-water villas. Coral reefs support incredible sea life, making the Maldives a favourite for divers and romantic travellers.

8. Galápagos Islands, Ecuador
The Galápagos Islands are unique, with animals and plants that cannot be found anywhere else. It is famous for natural beauty and wildlife, including giant tortoises, and is a dream for true explorers.

9. Mauritius
Mauritius offers mountains, rainforests, and beaches fringed by coral reefs. With its mix of cultures, historic towns, and tropical charm, this Indian Ocean island suits sun-seekers and food lovers alike.

10. Seychelles
The Seychelles is composed of white beaches, granite rocks, and palm forests. It is located in the Indian Ocean. Its crystal-clear water and rare wildlife make it a top choice for a luxury, eco-friendly holiday.

