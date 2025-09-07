LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /'Why firewall isn’t fire at 50,000°C': Voyager’s most misunderstood discovery

'Why firewall isn’t fire at 50,000°C': Voyager’s most misunderstood discovery

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Sep 07, 2025, 14:09 IST | Updated: Sep 07, 2025, 14:09 IST

The firewall confirmed the existence of a boundary layer that separates the Solar System from interstellar space. This region marks the first point where our Sun’s influence fades.

The Origin of the “Firewall” Term
1 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

The Origin of the “Firewall” Term

When Voyager 1 crossed into the outer boundary of the Solar System, scientists detected extreme particle activity and rising plasma temperatures. Some described this turbulent barrier as a “firewall.”

The Misleading Name
2 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

The Misleading Name

Despite the word, the firewall has nothing to do with flames. In deep space, where there is no oxygen, fire cannot exist. The term instead refers to intense charged particle interactions.

Plasma and Energy Fields
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Plasma and Energy Fields

Voyager’s instruments recorded a sudden spike in plasma density and magnetic fields at the heliopause, the edge where the solar wind collides with interstellar matter. This turbulent zone earned the nickname.

50,000°C Without Burning
4 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

50,000°C Without Burning

Temperature readings in the firewall region suggested plasma at tens of thousands of degrees Celsius. However, in the vacuum of space, temperature means particle energy, not heat transfer like on Earth.

Voyager’s Safe Passage
5 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Voyager’s Safe Passage

Voyager survived the crossing because its instruments and structure are unaffected by plasma particle heat in the same way a solid object on Earth would be affected by actual fire.

Why It Matters
6 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Why It Matters

The firewall confirmed the existence of a boundary layer that separates the Solar System from interstellar space. This region marks the first point where our Sun’s influence fades.

The Ongoing Puzzle
7 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

The Ongoing Puzzle

Scientists continue to study Voyager’s firewall data to better understand how stellar winds interact with interstellar plasma, knowledge that could help us predict how other star systems are shaped.

Trending Photo

From Dwayne Johnson to John Cena: 5 top wrestlers who shined as actors
6

From Dwayne Johnson to John Cena: 5 top wrestlers who shined as actors

Next-Gen Warfare: The world’s most advanced military robots — Check the list here
5

Next-Gen Warfare: The world’s most advanced military robots — Check the list here

'Why firewall isn’t fire at 50,000°C': Voyager’s most misunderstood discovery
7

'Why firewall isn’t fire at 50,000°C': Voyager’s most misunderstood discovery

Bob Lazar vs Pentagon: Why declassified UFO videos back his story
7

Bob Lazar vs Pentagon: Why declassified UFO videos back his story

Top 10 largest arms exporting countries in the world (2020–2024) — Check the list here
10

Top 10 largest arms exporting countries in the world (2020–2024) — Check the list here