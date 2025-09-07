/'Why firewall isn’t fire at 50,000°C': Voyager’s most misunderstood discovery

The firewall confirmed the existence of a boundary layer that separates the Solar System from interstellar space. This region marks the first point where our Sun’s influence fades.
When Voyager 1 crossed into the outer boundary of the Solar System, scientists detected extreme particle activity and rising plasma temperatures. Some described this turbulent barrier as a “firewall.”
Despite the word, the firewall has nothing to do with flames. In deep space, where there is no oxygen, fire cannot exist. The term instead refers to intense charged particle interactions.
Voyager’s instruments recorded a sudden spike in plasma density and magnetic fields at the heliopause, the edge where the solar wind collides with interstellar matter. This turbulent zone earned the nickname.
Temperature readings in the firewall region suggested plasma at tens of thousands of degrees Celsius. However, in the vacuum of space, temperature means particle energy, not heat transfer like on Earth.
Voyager survived the crossing because its instruments and structure are unaffected by plasma particle heat in the same way a solid object on Earth would be affected by actual fire.
The firewall confirmed the existence of a boundary layer that separates the Solar System from interstellar space. This region marks the first point where our Sun’s influence fades.
Scientists continue to study Voyager’s firewall data to better understand how stellar winds interact with interstellar plasma, knowledge that could help us predict how other star systems are shaped.