/‘Vanish in seconds’: Could the B-21 raider be completely invisible?

The B-21 Raider is the US Air Force’s next stealth bomber, rumoured to be almost invisible to radar. Sources claim that a mosquito-sized radar signature and new tech, is total invisibility real or just hype?
The B-21 Raider is America’s stealth bomber, developed by Northrop Grumman. It can deliver both nuclear and conventional weapons, and aims to be undetectable in some of the world’s most dangerous airspaces. The B-21 Raider is currently undergoing development and testing but is not yet fully operational as per the reports.
Reports suggest the B-21 Raider’s radar signature could be as small as a mosquito. Its flying wing design, smooth edges, and special coating help it slip past most modern radars. Still it is full invisible is not confirmed by any official source.
Sources says The Raider is lighter and smaller than the B-2 bomber. Its design reduces its radar and infrared signature, making it even more harder to spot.
Experts say “complete” invisibility in real life is not possible. Advanced radars and new detection methods are always evolving. However, the B-21’s next-generation stealth technology aims to make it nearly impossible to track during key parts of its mission.
The B-21 uses advanced electronics and a clever shape to avoid enemy radar and heat-seeking defences. It manages its flight “profile” and tactics to lower the chance of being caught. Some rumours mention new “active stealth,” but these claims are not yet proven.
The US Air Force plans to have more than 100 B-21 Raiders in service. These bombers can fly long distances without refuelling. Its first flights and tests are happening now, according to defence sources.
Stories of “Vanishing in seconds” are mostly based on speculation and the latest promotional sources. While the B-21 is expected to have top stealth capabilities, the idea of being 100 per cent invisible still remains hypothetical.