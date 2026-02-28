/'US vs Iran': Why the USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Gerald R. Ford are carrying more bunker-busters than ever before

LOGIN
Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Feb 28, 2026, 03:22 IST | Updated: Feb 28, 2026, 03:22 IST

To counter Iran expanding network of underground 'missile cities', US supercarriers are arming their jets with thousands of 2,000-pound penetrating bombs.

Iran's Underground Strategy
1 / 7
(Photograph: Picryl)

Iran's Underground Strategy

To protect its military assets from US airstrikes, Iran has constructed vast subterranean 'missile cities' and fortified command centres deep beneath mountain ranges.

High-explosive bombs
2 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

High-explosive bombs

Standard high-explosive bombs detonate on impact, creating large surface craters but leaving heavily reinforced underground bunkers entirely intact and operational.

Arming the Supercarriers
3 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Arming the Supercarriers

To counter this, the USS Gerald R. Ford and USS Abraham Lincoln have stocked their magazines with thousands of 2,000-pound BLU-109 bunker-buster bombs.

The BLU-109 Penetrator
4 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

The BLU-109 Penetrator

Forged from a one-inch-thick steel alloy casing, the BLU-109 is designed to smash through up to six feet of reinforced concrete before its delayed-action fuse detonates.

JDAM Precision Guidance
5 / 7
(Photograph: Picryl)

JDAM Precision Guidance

These heavy bombs are fitted with Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) tail kits, transforming them into GPS-guided smart weapons capable of striking exact bunker entrances.

The Delivery Jets
6 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

The Delivery Jets

Carrier-based F/A-18 Super Hornets and stealthy F-35C Lightning II fighters can carry these heavy munitions, flying them directly over well-defended Iranian targets.

A Shift in Naval Tactics
7 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

A Shift in Naval Tactics

As tensions escalate, this massive stockpile reflects a tactical shift; the US Navy is preparing for a war where almost every high-value Iranian target is buried underground.

