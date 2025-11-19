LOGIN
  • /‘Twin Power’: Why some fighter jets use two engines

‘Twin Power’: Why some fighter jets use two engines

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Nov 19, 2025, 19:05 IST | Updated: Nov 19, 2025, 19:05 IST

Twin-engine fighter jets offer greater power, safety, weapon load, and mission range than single-engine jets. Though costlier and less agile, the redundancy and operational flexibility they provide are crucial for many modern combat roles.

Enhanced Power and Speed
1 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Enhanced Power and Speed

Twin engines produce nearly twice the thrust of single engines, enabling fighter jets to take off quicker and reach higher speeds. This is vital for intercept missions and fast combat responses.

Greater Air Safety and Engine Redundancy
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Greater Air Safety and Engine Redundancy

With two engines, jets can fly and safely land even if one engine fails. This significantly improves pilot survivability and aircraft recovery chances. Single-engine fighters lack this redundancy.

Increased Weapons Carrying Capacity
3 / 7
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Increased Weapons Carrying Capacity

Twin-engine jets can carry more weapons and fuel due to stronger power plants and larger payload capacity. This allows them to carry a diverse weapon mix for extended missions.

Larger Combat Radius and Mission Flexibility
4 / 7
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

Larger Combat Radius and Mission Flexibility

Thanks to higher fuel capacity and power, twin-engine fighters operate over longer distances, expanding their combat radius. This is critical for extensive air defence and strike roles.

Trade-off: Higher Maintenance and Cost
5 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Trade-off: Higher Maintenance and Cost

While twin engines offer many benefits, they double maintenance needs and fuel consumption, increasing operational costs. These costs are weighed against the safety and performance gains.

Reduced Manoeuvrability Compared to Single Engines
6 / 7
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Reduced Manoeuvrability Compared to Single Engines

Twin-engine jets tend to be heavier, affecting agility and turn rates. Single-engine fighters can have better thrust-to-weight ratios, providing superior manoeuvre capabilities in dogfights.

Examples of Twin-Engine Fighters
7 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Examples of Twin-Engine Fighters

Notable twin-engine fighters include the F-15 Eagle, Su-27 Flanker, and Boeing’s upcoming F-47. These jets leverage twin engines for power, speed, and survivability on modern battlefields.

