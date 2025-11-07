LOGIN
‘Trains offering heritage and elegance’: Top 10 luxurious trains in the world

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Nov 07, 2025, 20:33 IST | Updated: Nov 07, 2025, 20:33 IST

From India’s royal Maharajas’ Express to Europe’s iconic Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, these are the world’s most luxurious trains offering five-star suites, fine dining, and breathtaking journeys across continents. Each redefines travel with timeless elegance.

Maharajas’ Express, India
1 / 10
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Maharajas’ Express, India

The Maharajas’ Express is considered the most luxurious train in the world, offering royal-style journeys across India. It has 23 carriages with private suites, fine dining, spa, and bar facilities. The train covers destinations like Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, and Mumbai with impeccable service and heritage tours.​

Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, Europe
2 / 10
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, Europe

This iconic train is known for its vintage 1920s Art Deco carriages that travel between London, Paris, Venice, and Istanbul. It offers opulent cabins and gourmet meals, evoking the golden age of travel with luxury and charm.​

Rovos Rail, South Africa
3 / 10
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Rovos Rail, South Africa

Famed as “the most luxurious train in the world,” Rovos Rail offers lavish journeys across southern Africa. It features elegantly decorated private cabins, fine dining, and attentive service, set against breathtaking landscapes.​

Golden Eagle Danube Express, Europe
4 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Golden Eagle Danube Express, Europe

Carrying 64 passengers, this train offers a mix of historical and modern luxury across Europe. It travels along the Danube River and Eastern Europe special routes, boasting spacious sleeping cabins and high-end facilities.​

Belmond Royal Scotsman, Scotland
5 / 10
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Belmond Royal Scotsman, Scotland

This train provides intimate luxury trips across Scotland. It serves gourmet meals, wine tastings and has lavish suites. Passengers enjoy private tours of castles, distilleries and highland scenery.​

Eastern & Oriental Express, Southeast Asia
6 / 10
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Eastern & Oriental Express, Southeast Asia

Travel through Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand on this 1,262-mile luxury train. Its design blends colonial charm with modern comfort, featuring grand suites, fine dining and excursions.​

Deccan Odyssey, India
7 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Deccan Odyssey, India

The Deccan Odyssey takes guests through India’s rich heritage across Maharashtra and nearby states. It offers regal interiors, spa services, multi-cuisine restaurants and stops at World Heritage Sites.​

Belmond Andean Explorer, South America
8 / 10
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Belmond Andean Explorer, South America

South America’s first luxury sleeper train traverses through desert, mountains and lakes of Peru. It combines stylish accommodation, local cuisine and cultural experiences.​

Belmond Hiram Bingham, Peru
9 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Belmond Hiram Bingham, Peru

Connecting Cusco and Machu Picchu, this train is known for its elegant blue-and-gold carriages, fine dining, and spectacular scenery, creating an unforgettable luxury journey to one of the world's most famous sites.​

Golden Chariot, India
10 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Golden Chariot, India

The Golden Chariot tours south India, showcasing its temples, heritage and wildlife in supreme comfort. It offers stylish cabins, excellent cuisine and luxury onboard entertainment.​

