/‘Supersonic powerhouse’: How many engines does the F-15E Strike Eagle have?

The F-15E Strike Eagle uses two Pratt & Whitney turbofan engines. Generating a combined 58,000 pounds of thrust, this twin-engine design allows the fighter to reach Mach 2.5 speeds, carry heavy munitions, and survive combat damage.
The F-15E Strike Eagle is equipped with two powerful engines. This twin-engine design provides the massive thrust required to lift heavy combat payloads and maintain high speeds.
The aircraft utilises either the Pratt & Whitney F100-PW-220 or the upgraded F100-PW-229 turbofan engines. These incorporate advanced digital electronic controls for optimal flight performance.
With afterburners engaged, each F100-PW-229 engine produces up to 29,000 pounds of thrust. Combined, the dual engines generate a staggering total of 58,000 pounds of thrust.
This immense power allows the fully loaded Strike Eagle to reach top speeds of Mach 2.5 plus. This translates to roughly 1,875 miles per hour during high-altitude combat operations.
Operating two engines is essential for the aircraft's dual-role mission. It enables the jet to take off safely while carrying up to 23,000 pounds of heavy air-to-ground munitions.
A twin-engine layout significantly increases pilot safety in contested airspace. If enemy anti-aircraft fire disables one engine, the crew can safely return to base using the remaining powerplant.
The dual engines give the F-15E an exceptionally high thrust-to-weight ratio. This allows the heavy fighter to execute tight manoeuvres and maintain energy during close-range aerial combat.