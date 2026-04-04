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‘Supersonic powerhouse’: How many engines does the F-15E Strike Eagle have?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Apr 04, 2026, 14:11 IST | Updated: Apr 04, 2026, 14:11 IST

The F-15E Strike Eagle uses two Pratt & Whitney turbofan engines. Generating a combined 58,000 pounds of thrust, this twin-engine design allows the fighter to reach Mach 2.5 speeds, carry heavy munitions, and survive combat damage.

A twin-engine fighter
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A twin-engine fighter

The F-15E Strike Eagle is equipped with two powerful engines. This twin-engine design provides the massive thrust required to lift heavy combat payloads and maintain high speeds.

The Pratt & Whitney powerplants
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The Pratt & Whitney powerplants

The aircraft utilises either the Pratt & Whitney F100-PW-220 or the upgraded F100-PW-229 turbofan engines. These incorporate advanced digital electronic controls for optimal flight performance.

Generating massive thrust
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Generating massive thrust

With afterburners engaged, each F100-PW-229 engine produces up to 29,000 pounds of thrust. Combined, the dual engines generate a staggering total of 58,000 pounds of thrust.

Reaching supersonic speeds
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Reaching supersonic speeds

This immense power allows the fully loaded Strike Eagle to reach top speeds of Mach 2.5 plus. This translates to roughly 1,875 miles per hour during high-altitude combat operations.

Heavy payload capacity
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Heavy payload capacity

Operating two engines is essential for the aircraft's dual-role mission. It enables the jet to take off safely while carrying up to 23,000 pounds of heavy air-to-ground munitions.

Combat survivability
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Combat survivability

A twin-engine layout significantly increases pilot safety in contested airspace. If enemy anti-aircraft fire disables one engine, the crew can safely return to base using the remaining powerplant.

High thrust-to-weight ratio
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High thrust-to-weight ratio

The dual engines give the F-15E an exceptionally high thrust-to-weight ratio. This allows the heavy fighter to execute tight manoeuvres and maintain energy during close-range aerial combat.

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