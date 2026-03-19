/'Spotting a Golf Ball': How the USS Spruance tracks tiny drones for the USS Abraham Lincoln

The USS Spruance uses the AN/SPY-1D(V) phased array radar to scan the skies with true 360-degree coverage. Naval operators liken its extreme precision to detecting an incoming threat with the radar cross-section (RCS) of a golf ball, which measures just 1.68 inches. This high-fidelity sensitivity allows the system to achieve radar lock on over 100 targets simultaneously, making it vital for spotting and neutralizing small, low-flying drone swarms over ocean clutter.