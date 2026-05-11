/'Silent Running': How the USS Abraham Lincoln hides from enemies in the dark

The USS Abraham Lincoln uses electronic silence and ancient light signals to stay hidden in the Arabian Sea. These secret tactics allow the massive carrier to lead maritime operations while remaining invisible to enemy radar.
The USS Abraham Lincoln is currently deployed in the Arabian Sea under strict electronic emission control. Known as EMCON, this procedure involves turning off non-essential electronic signals to prevent enemy sensors from locating the ship. It is a critical survival tactic used in high-tension zones near hostile coastlines.
During silent running, the ship deactivates its powerful air search and target acquisition radars. These systems act like beacons that tell enemies exactly where the carrier is positioned. By cutting these emissions, the 104,300-tonne vessel becomes significantly harder for long-range missiles to track.
The USS Abraham Lincoln relies on centuries-old Aldis lamps to communicate secretly at sea. Sailors transmit coded flashes of light between warships while maintaining complete radio silence to avoid detection. This visual signalling remains one of the most secure ways to coordinate during stealth operations.
When darkness falls, the carrier transforms into a near-invisible war machine by shutting down all external lights. Through strict blackout procedures, the ship eliminates its visual signature in hostile waters. Every crew member must follow absolute discipline, as even a small light can expose the ship's position.
Despite the total electronic and visual silence, complex flight operations continue seamlessly. The carrier air wing, including F-35C stealth fighters and F/A-18 jets, continues to launch and land. Pilots and deck crews use passive systems and precise training to operate in pitch-black conditions.
While running silent, the carrier is protected by a high-tech network of escort ships and aircraft. EA-18G Growler planes provide electronic jamming, while E-2D Hawkeyes act as the eyes of the fleet. These assets allow the carrier to see its enemies while remaining electronically invisible itself.
Powered by two A4W nuclear reactors, the USS Abraham Lincoln can operate for decades without refuelling. This unlimited endurance allows it to maintain silent running for extended periods without returning to port. It provides a permanent, hidden tool for regional deterrence in the Middle East.