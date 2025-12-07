The project’s scale and its political overtones ensure continued scrutiny. Regulatory approvals, funding transparency and legal challenges could shape its progress.
On Saturday, suspended Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir laid the foundation stone for a major construction project in Beldanga, Murshidabad. The move drew national attention because the proposed mosque is modelled architecturally after the Babri Masjid, triggering political reactions.
The project is part of a Rs 300 crore development plan. Alongside the mosque, it includes a 300-bed hospital, a school, a hotel, a guest house, a meeting hall, and even a helipad. According to supporters, the mosque is only one component of a larger civic and social infrastructure plan for the region.
Humayun Kabir was recently suspended from the Trinamool Congress for alleged anti-party activities. Despite the suspension, he proceeded with the foundation ceremony in his constituency, adding political complexity and raising questions about internal party dynamics.
Beldanga and nearby areas have witnessed communal tensions in previous years. In view of this, the Calcutta High Court ordered tight security arrangements for the event. As a result, more than 3,000 security personnel were deployed to ensure peace and prevent disruptions.
BJP leaders reacted strongly, accusing the organisers of using religious symbolism for political messaging ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. The party claimed the Babri-style design was an attempt to polarise voters. TMC has not formally endorsed the project, as the MLA is under suspension.
Despite the viral claims, there is no government initiative or official plan to reconstruct the Babri Masjid in West Bengal. The structure planned in Beldanga is a new mosque with a design inspired by the Babri Masjid, not a reconstruction of the original Ayodhya structure. The Ayodhya dispute remains legally and politically settled.
The project’s scale and its political overtones ensure continued scrutiny. Regulatory approvals, funding transparency and legal challenges could shape its progress. As campaigning begins for the 2026 Bengal elections, the Beldanga project is likely to remain a talking point in the state’s political narrative.