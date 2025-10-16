LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /'Royal guards': This country's entire security force lives in a palace

'Royal guards': This country's entire security force lives in a palace

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Oct 16, 2025, 01:31 IST | Updated: Oct 16, 2025, 01:31 IST

In the world’s smallest country, the military doesn’t guard borders or patrol streets, it guards a single man. Welcome to Vatican City, where the entire security force, known as the Swiss Guard, lives inside the Pope’s residence, the Apostolic Palace.

1. The World’s Smallest Army
1 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

1. The World’s Smallest Army

Vatican City’s army consists of just 135 soldiers, all of them Swiss citizens. Their sole mission: protect the Pope, the leader of the Roman Catholic Church. Despite their ceremonial Renaissance uniforms, they are professionally trained soldiers.

2. Living Inside the Palace
2 / 6
(Photograph: Pexels)

2. Living Inside the Palace

Every member of the Swiss Guard lives within the Vatican’s fortified walls, many inside or near the Apostolic Palace itself. Their proximity ensures 24/7 protection for the Pope, the papal apartments, and key Vatican buildings.

3. A 500-Year-Old Tradition
3 / 6
(Photograph: Pexels)

3. A 500-Year-Old Tradition

The Swiss Guard was founded in 1506 by Pope Julius II. For over five centuries, these elite guards have defended successive Popes, surviving wars, invasions, and assassination attempts. They are the oldest continuously active military unit in the world.

4. Selection Rules Are Strict
4 / 6
(Photograph: Pexels)

4. Selection Rules Are Strict

To join the Guard, one must be:

  • A Swiss citizen
  • Male (though debates for inclusion are ongoing)
  • Catholic
  • Between 19–30 years old
  • At least 5’8” tall
  • Completed basic military training in Switzerland

Only a few dozen recruits are accepted each year, making it one of the world’s most selective military forces.

5. A Palace, Not a Battlefield
5 / 6
(Photograph: Unsplash)

5. A Palace, Not a Battlefield

The Swiss Guard’s “barracks” sit just behind St. Peter’s Basilica. Their primary posts include the Apostolic Palace gates, the Papal Audience Hall, and the Vatican Museums. Despite its peaceful purpose, the Guard is trained in modern weapons and close combat.

6. Protected by Faith — and Discipline
6 / 6
(Photograph: Unsplash)

6. Protected by Faith — and Discipline

The Vatican doesn’t have tanks or fighter jets. Its security rests on loyalty, faith, and international respect. The Swiss Guard’s oath includes a pledge to defend the Pope “even at the cost of their lives.”

Trending Photo

3I/ATLAS looming observations - Three Jupiter probes gearing up to spot interstellar comet
8

3I/ATLAS looming observations - Three Jupiter probes gearing up to spot interstellar comet

Top 10 countries with the most expensive real estate markets in 2025
10

Top 10 countries with the most expensive real estate markets in 2025

Top 10 countries with the most billionaires in 2025
10

Top 10 countries with the most billionaires in 2025

‘Asia to Africa’: Top 10 countries with the lowest cost of living in 2025
10

‘Asia to Africa’: Top 10 countries with the lowest cost of living in 2025

From Muttiah Muralitharan to Ravichandran Ashwin, 5 bowlers fastest to 400 Test wickets
5

From Muttiah Muralitharan to Ravichandran Ashwin, 5 bowlers fastest to 400 Test wickets