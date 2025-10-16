/'Royal guards': This country's entire security force lives in a palace

In the world’s smallest country, the military doesn’t guard borders or patrol streets, it guards a single man. Welcome to Vatican City, where the entire security force, known as the Swiss Guard, lives inside the Pope’s residence, the Apostolic Palace.
Vatican City’s army consists of just 135 soldiers, all of them Swiss citizens. Their sole mission: protect the Pope, the leader of the Roman Catholic Church. Despite their ceremonial Renaissance uniforms, they are professionally trained soldiers.
Every member of the Swiss Guard lives within the Vatican’s fortified walls, many inside or near the Apostolic Palace itself. Their proximity ensures 24/7 protection for the Pope, the papal apartments, and key Vatican buildings.
The Swiss Guard was founded in 1506 by Pope Julius II. For over five centuries, these elite guards have defended successive Popes, surviving wars, invasions, and assassination attempts. They are the oldest continuously active military unit in the world.
To join the Guard, one must be:
Only a few dozen recruits are accepted each year, making it one of the world’s most selective military forces.
The Swiss Guard’s “barracks” sit just behind St. Peter’s Basilica. Their primary posts include the Apostolic Palace gates, the Papal Audience Hall, and the Vatican Museums. Despite its peaceful purpose, the Guard is trained in modern weapons and close combat.
The Vatican doesn’t have tanks or fighter jets. Its security rests on loyalty, faith, and international respect. The Swiss Guard’s oath includes a pledge to defend the Pope “even at the cost of their lives.”