Russia is bolstering Venezuela’s military with advanced missiles, instructors, and long-term oil deals to create a costly "Ukraine 2.0" for the US.
Russia has delivered S-300VM battalions to help Venezuela create an "anti-access area denial" shield. These systems can track multiple targets and engage them at distances of up to 250 kilometres.
Venezuela has reportedly deployed 5,000 Russian-made Igla-S anti-aircraft missiles to contest US airpower. These shoulder-fired weapons are designed to hit low-flying helicopters and drones used in maritime operations.
The Buk-M2E system provides a vital medium-range layer, hitting targets 45 kilometres away and 25 kilometres high. These units strengthen Caracas' deterrence and significantly raise the cost of potential US air strikes.
Moscow has confirmed it is "prepared" to supply the nuke-capable Oreshnik hypersonic missile system to Venezuela. This missile is described by the Kremlin as virtually impossible to intercept and can carry conventional warheads.
Over 120 Russian personnel are currently training Venezuelan special units and UAV operators. These instructors, including combat-hardened leaders, are significantly enhancing the combat capabilities of the Venezuelan army.
Russian private military companies, including Wagner mercenaries, have been spotted operating advanced Pantsir-S1 systems in Venezuela. They offer security-sector advisory and training to regime loyalists for irregular warfare scenarios.
Venezuela and Russia recently extended their joint oil ventures until the year 2041. This $616 million deal cements Russian control over energy assets and aims to make US policy changes nearly irrelevant.