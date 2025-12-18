LOGIN
'Putin's revenge': 7 ways Russia could turn Venezuela into a 'Ukraine 2.0' for the US

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Dec 18, 2025, 22:46 IST | Updated: Dec 18, 2025, 22:46 IST

Russia is bolstering Venezuela’s military with advanced missiles, instructors, and long-term oil deals to create a costly "Ukraine 2.0" for the US.

Advanced S-300VM Missile Defence
1 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Advanced S-300VM Missile Defence

Russia has delivered S-300VM battalions to help Venezuela create an "anti-access area denial" shield. These systems can track multiple targets and engage them at distances of up to 250 kilometres.

Thousands of Igla-S Manpads
2 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Thousands of Igla-S Manpads

Venezuela has reportedly deployed 5,000 Russian-made Igla-S anti-aircraft missiles to contest US airpower. These shoulder-fired weapons are designed to hit low-flying helicopters and drones used in maritime operations.

Middle-Layer Buk-M2E Systems
3 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Middle-Layer Buk-M2E Systems

The Buk-M2E system provides a vital medium-range layer, hitting targets 45 kilometres away and 25 kilometres high. These units strengthen Caracas' deterrence and significantly raise the cost of potential US air strikes.

Hypersonic Oreshnik Missile Threat
4 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Hypersonic Oreshnik Missile Threat

Moscow has confirmed it is "prepared" to supply the nuke-capable Oreshnik hypersonic missile system to Venezuela. This missile is described by the Kremlin as virtually impossible to intercept and can carry conventional warheads.

Russian Military Instructors
5 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Russian Military Instructors

Over 120 Russian personnel are currently training Venezuelan special units and UAV operators. These instructors, including combat-hardened leaders, are significantly enhancing the combat capabilities of the Venezuelan army.

PMC and Wagner Presence
6 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

PMC and Wagner Presence

Russian private military companies, including Wagner mercenaries, have been spotted operating advanced Pantsir-S1 systems in Venezuela. They offer security-sector advisory and training to regime loyalists for irregular warfare scenarios.

15-Year Strategic Oil Deal
7 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

15-Year Strategic Oil Deal

Venezuela and Russia recently extended their joint oil ventures until the year 2041. This $616 million deal cements Russian control over energy assets and aims to make US policy changes nearly irrelevant.

