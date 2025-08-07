LOGIN
'Propagates false narrative, promotes terrorist heroism': India's J&K bans 25 books including those by Arundhati Roy, AG Noorani - Full list here

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Aug 07, 2025, 14:11 IST | Updated: Aug 07, 2025, 14:11 IST

The J&K Home Department has banned 25 books, including works by Arundhati Roy and AG Noorani, for allegedly promoting secessionism and radicalising youth. The government cited concerns over distorted history, glorifying terrorism, and undermining India's sovereignty

1 / 8
(Photograph: Amazon, WION Web Desk)

J&K government bans 25 books for propagating 'false narrative and secessionism'

The Jammu and Kashmir Home Department has banned 25 books – authored by a number of Indian and international academics, political commentators, and religious scholars – accusing them of “propagating false narratives and secessionism”.

2 / 8
(Photograph: PTI)

25 books banned in Jammu and Kashmir

A notification issued by the Principal Secretary of the Home Department, Chandraker Bharti, by order of Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha, stated that certain literature propagates false narrative and secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir.

3 / 8
(Photograph: Amazon)

'Certain literature propagates false narrative'

The list includes Arundhati Roy’s Azadi and AG Noorani's The Kashmir Dispute among others

4 / 8
(Photograph: Amazon)

'Promotes culture of grievance, victimhood and terrorist heroism'

The order said that this ‘literature would deeply impact the psyche of youth by promoting culture of grievance, victimhood and terrorist heroism.’ The books include ’Do You Remember Kunan Poshpora' and ‘Between Democracy and Nation’ by Seema Kazi

5 / 8
(Photograph: Amazon)

'Contributed to the radicalisation of youth in J&K'

The order also claimed that these books are responsible for radicalisation of youths by distortion of historical facts, glorification of terrorists, vilification of security forces, religious radicalization, promotion of alienation, pathway to violence and terrorism etc. The books include political commentaries and historical accounts

6 / 8
(Photograph: Amazon)

International books that are banned

The order went on to claim that these books 'endanger sovereignty and integrity of India'. International books that are banned include Kashmiri-American author Hafsa Kanjwal’s Colonising Kashmir: State-building Under Indian occupation, Haley Duschinski’s Resisting Occupation in Kashmir, Victoria Schofield’s Kashmir in Conflict and Christopher Snedden’s Independent Kashmir

7 / 8
(Photograph: Amazon)

Muslim Brotherhood founder's book banned

Muslim Brotherhood founder Hasan al-Banna’s Mujahid ki Azan and the publication of Jamaat-e-Islami founder Moulana Abul A’la Maududi Maududi’s Al Jihad fil Islam are among the banned books.

8 / 8
(Photograph: Amazon, WION Web Desk)

Full list of banned books

Full list of banned books: Human Rights Violations in Kashmir, Kashmiris Fight for Freedom, Colonizing Kashmir: State-Building under Indian occupation, Kashmir Politics and Plebiscite, Do You Remember Kunan Poshpora?, Mujahid ki Azan, Al Jihadul fil Islam, Independent Kashmir, Resisting Occupation in Kashmir, Between Democracy & Nation: Gender and Militarisation in Kashmir, Contested Lands, In Search of a Future: The Story of Kashmir, Kashmir in Conflict: India, Pakistan and the Unending War, The Kashmir Dispute: 1947-2012, Kashmir at the Crossroads: Inside a 21st-Century Conflict, A Dismantled State: The Untold Story of Kashmir after Article 370, Resisting Disappearance: Military Occupation & Women’s Activism in Kashmir, Confronting Terrorism, Freedom in Captivity: Negotiations of belonging along Kashmiri Frontier, Azadi, USA and Kashmir, Law & Conflict Resolution in Kashmir, Tarikh-i-Siyasat Kashmir, Kashmir & the future of South Asia

