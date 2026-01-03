LOGIN
'President CAPTURED': Trump starts and ends Venezuela war in 30 mins as he confirms capture of Nicolás Maduro

Published: Jan 03, 2026, 15:13 IST

By taking out the communication hubs in Caracas, Miranda, and La Guaira, the US severed the head of the snake (Maduro) from the body (the military), leaving the army confused and leaderless in the dark.

1. The "30-Minute War" (Confirmed)
1. The "30-Minute War" (Confirmed)

Witnesses and verified reports confirm the actual kinetic attack on Caracas lasted less than 30 minutes.

02:00 AM: Multiple explosions rock La Carlota Airbase and Fuerte Tiuna (military HQ) simultaneously.

02:30 AM: Silence. The skies cleared, and the operation was effectively over. This wasn't an invasion; it was a surgical extraction.

2. The Prize: Maduro & The "First Combatant" Taken
2. The Prize: Maduro & The "First Combatant" Taken

President Trump confirmed via Truth Social that Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been captured and flown out of the country.

Significance: Capturing the wife (known as the "First Combatant") is critical. Intelligence has long suggested she is the financial brain behind the "Cartel of the Suns," holding the keys to the offshore accounts.

3. The "Hybrid" Tactic: DEA Meets Delta Force
3. The "Hybrid" Tactic: DEA Meets Delta Force

This wasn't just a military strike; it was a federal bust. Trump explicitly stated the operation was done "in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement".

The Legal Loophole: By framing this as the execution of the 2020 DOJ "Narco-Terrorism" warrant (with its $15M bounty), the US bypassed the need for a formal Congressional Declaration of War. Technically, they didn't "invade" a country; they "arrested" a fugitive.

4. The Target: Decapitation, Not Occupation
4. The Target: Decapitation, Not Occupation

Unlike Iraq or Afghanistan, there are no boots on the ground holding territory. The strikes targeted Command & Control centers only.

The Strategy: By taking out the communication hubs in Caracas, Miranda, and La Guaira, the US severed the head of the snake (Maduro) from the body (the military), leaving the army confused and leaderless in the dark.

5. The "Shadow War" Prelude
5. The "Shadow War" Prelude

The "30 minutes" was just the finale. The real war was fought quietly over the last 4 months.

Step 1: Operation "Southern Spear" destroyed the drug boats.

Step 2: The Naval Blockade seized the oil tankers (Shadow Fleet).

Step 3: Today's strike delivered the knockout punch.

6. The Oil Connection
6. The Oil Connection

Just 24 hours before his capture, Maduro appeared on TV accusing the US of trying to "steal" Venezuela's oil reserves.

The Reality: With Maduro gone, the Orinoco Heavy Crude (vital for US refineries) is effectively unlocked. Markets are already reacting, anticipating that a new transition government will restore US access to the world's largest oil reserves.

7. Current Status: "State of External Disturbance"
7. Current Status: "State of External Disturbance"

Venezuela is currently under a "State of External Disturbance".

The Void: The regime calls for "people to the streets," but without Maduro or his top generals (who were likely at Fuerte Tiuna), the revolution appears to have been cancelled due to lack of management.

