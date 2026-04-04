/'Precision and power': How the A-10 Warthog & USS Abraham Lincoln strike targets together

Amid the ongoing Middle East conflict, US forces combine the USS Abraham Lincoln's maritime might and A-10 Warthogs' close-air firepower to execute precision strikes.
The USS Abraham Lincoln remains operational in the Arabian Sea to ensure regional security. This nuclear-powered aircraft carrier supports maritime stability and regional deterrence missions under the United States Central Command. The vessel acts as the central command hub for multi-domain strikes.
The US Air Force recently deployed 18 additional A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft to the Middle East. These close-air support planes joined 12 existing A-10s already conducting operations in the region. Their primary mission involves hunting fast-attack watercraft in the Strait of Hormuz.
The A-10 Warthog features the massive GAU-8/A 30mm rotary cannon designed for close-air support. This weapon fires up to 3,900 depleted uranium armour-piercing rounds per minute. It provides heavy firepower against both armoured ground units and hostile maritime targets.
Pilots utilise the 4,000-foot effective range of the main cannon to neutralise threats from a safe distance. The aircraft features a titanium-armoured cockpit and a backup hydraulic system to withstand direct enemy hits. This durability allows pilots to maintain continuous aerial coordination.
While carrier-based jets fly at supersonic speeds, the A-10 reaches top speeds of 420 miles per hour. This slower speed allows pilots to carefully track and intercept small, fast-moving attack boats. It perfectly complements the high-altitude coverage provided by the Navy's fighter jets.
Integrating naval and air assets allows the US military to secure both maritime and coastal environments. Carrier strike groups handle deep-sea deterrence and long-range interceptions. Meanwhile, land-based A-10 aircraft provide low-altitude support to protect commercial shipping lanes.
The combined presence of the aircraft carrier and attack planes aims to fully deter unlawful maritime attacks. Navy destroyers share real-time threat data to direct Air Force planes toward incoming drones or hostile vessels. This joint operation secures crucial trade routes.