/‘PM Modi not that happy with me’: Donald Trump reveals India's response on tariffs

US President Donald Trump says PM Modi is unhappy with high American tariffs on Indian goods. Trump linked the penalties to New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil.
US President Donald Trump said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "not that happy" with him because India is paying high tariffs. Trump noted that despite a good personal relationship, the trade penalties remain a point of contention.
The President stated that the tariffs are directly tied to India's purchases of Russian crude oil. He claimed New Delhi has now reduced these imports "very substantially" to address American concerns.
Washington has imposed tariffs as high as 50 per cent on various Indian exports. This includes a 25 per cent reciprocal duty and an additional 25 per cent penalty for buying Russian energy.
Senator Lindsey Graham claimed the Indian Ambassador sought relief from the 25 per cent punitive tariff during a meeting in December 2025. Graham argued that the threat of tariffs has pushed India to buy less Russian oil.
Reports indicate that Indian refiners reduced Russian oil imports from June to October 2025 as trade pressure intensified. Recent estimates suggest Russian imports could soon dip below 1 million barrels per day.
Trump asserted that PM Modi knew he was "not happy" and understood it was important to make him happy regarding trade. He warned that the US can increase these trade barriers very quickly if necessary.
Trump also mentioned that India raised concerns over a five-year delay in receiving Apache helicopters. He stated that his administration is now "changing it" to ensure the 68 ordered helicopters are delivered.