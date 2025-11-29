/'Pitched downward on its own’: Nightmare Airbus A320 scenario that unfolded in JetBlue flight before getting grounded

This isn’t just a technical glitch, it demonstrates that even modern, widely trusted aircraft are vulnerable to edge-case software/hardware failures triggered by natural phenomena (solar radiation). Until now, commercial aviation treated such risks as theoretical or negligible. The JetBlue A320 incident proves they’re real, dangerous and not restricted to experimental or military jets.

For passengers, that means: always check airline notifications, expect delays or cancellations, and be prepared for possible reroutes or rescheduling. For regulators and manufacturers: this is a moment to reinforce avionics resilience, update certification protocols, and treat “rare but catastrophic” scenarios with full priority.