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‘Phantom extractions’: How the CIA blinded Iran’s Revolutionary Guard

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Apr 10, 2026, 16:32 IST | Updated: Apr 10, 2026, 16:32 IST

To rescue a downed F-15E airman trapped deep inside Iranian territory, the CIA orchestrated a massive psychological warfare campaign. By executing phantom extractions and deploying a 155-aircraft decoy armada, US intelligence blinded Iran's Revolutionary Guard to save the stranded colonel.

The 'Dude 44' Crisis
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(Photograph: AI)

The 'Dude 44' Crisis

When a US F-15E Strike Eagle crashed over Iran, the weapons systems officer evaded immediate capture. Trapped in the Zagros Mountains, 'Dude 44 Bravo' became the target of a massive Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps manhunt.

A Psychological War
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A Psychological War

CIA Director John Ratcliffe confirmed that US intelligence executed a brilliant deception operation to safely extract the stranded colonel. The agency flooded Iranian communication channels with false intelligence, intentionally leaking incorrect coordinates to confuse enemy bounty hunters.

The 155-Aircraft Armada
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(Photograph: AI)

The 155-Aircraft Armada

To physically overwhelm Iran's air defence network, the Pentagon launched an unprecedented 155-aircraft strike package. Comprising 64 fighter jets and four heavy bombers, this massive force acted as a deafening, multi-million dollar distraction.

Seven Phantom Strikes
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

Seven Phantom Strikes

The core of the CIA's playbook involved simulating rescue attempts at entirely incorrect locations. US combat aircraft deliberately bombarded seven decoy extraction zones, forcing Iranian ground commanders to frantically scatter their troops.

Blinding the IRGC
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(Photograph: AI)

Blinding the IRGC

By staging these phantom extractions, US forces completely blinded the Iranian military to the actual rescue zone. The IRGC incorrectly assumed the chaotic aerial bombardment was the primary target, leaving the real staging ground virtually uncontested.

The Real Extraction Zone
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(Photograph: AI)

The Real Extraction Zone

While Iranian troops chased ghosts, Delta Force operators silently seized a 3,900-foot agricultural runway near Shahreza. The US military landed heavy MC-130J Commando II transport planes on this secret dirt strip to deploy the true rescue helicopters.

A Flawless Misdirection
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(Photograph: AI)

A Flawless Misdirection

As the IRGC focused on the fake strikes, the 100-strong US special operations team successfully pulled the colonel from his hideout. This masterclass in tactical misdirection concluded a historic 48-hour rescue mission deep behind enemy lines.

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