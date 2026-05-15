/‘Petrol or CNG’: Which car gives better value after years of use?

While CNG cars cost roughly Rs 1,00,000 more upfront, they reduce running costs to Rs 3 per km. High-mileage drivers easily recover this over 40,000 km, but petrol cars remain better value for low-mileage drivers needing boot space and power.
Factory-fitted CNG cars typically cost around Rs 80,000 to Rs 1,00,000 more than their exact petrol counterparts due to the specialised tanks and high-pressure fuel lines.
CNG fuel is significantly cheaper and delivers better mileage. While a petrol car costs roughly Rs 6 to Rs 8 per kilometre to run, a CNG vehicle operates at just Rs 3 per kilometre.
Because of the higher initial price, buyers need to drive heavily to see real value. Market data shows it typically takes around 40,000 to 50,000 kilometres of driving to break even on the CNG investment.
CNG engines require slightly more upkeep over the years. Owners must regularly replace spark plugs and specific fuel filters, making routine maintenance slightly more expensive than a pure petrol car.
The large CNG cylinders take up significant luggage space in the boot. While newer twin-cylinder technology helps, petrol cars will always offer maximum cargo capacity for long family road trips.
Petrol cars consistently deliver better power and faster acceleration. Switching to CNG noticeably drops the engine's torque, which can make overtaking on highways and climbing steep hills feel sluggish.
If you drive over 1,500 kilometres every month in heavy city traffic, a CNG car offers unbeatable long-term value. For those who drive less frequently, the lower upfront cost of petrol makes it the smarter choice.