/'Operation Lion': War begins in middle east as US & Israel strikes Iran

US President Donald Trump released a video statement confirming direct American military involvement, declaring the start of major combat operations in Iran.
In the early hours of February 28, 2026, the United States and Israel launched a massive, coordinated preemptive military strike against Iran. The daylight assault targeted multiple cities across the country, including the capital Tehran, Qom, Isfahan, Kermanshah, and Karaj. Israel has officially designated its campaign "Operation Lion's Roar," while the Pentagon is referring to the American military action as "Operation Epic Fury."
US President Donald Trump released a video statement confirming direct American military involvement, declaring the start of major combat operations in Iran. Following the total collapse of nuclear talks in Geneva, the US stated its primary objectives are to destroy Iran's missile industry, permanently dismantle its nuclear program, and force a regime change. The US had spent the previous weeks deploying a massive armada of naval and air assets to the Middle East in preparation for this offensive.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the public, stating that the joint operation is a decisive move to eliminate what he described as an existential threat posed by the Iranian regime. In his address, Netanyahu explicitly called on various ethnic communities within Iran to cast off the yoke of their leadership and rise up against the government. The Israeli Defense Forces noted that the strikes were planned months in advance alongside Washington to thoroughly degrade Iran's terror infrastructure.
The initial wave of airstrikes aggressively targeted Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps intelligence headquarters, military bases, and ballistic missile infrastructure. Heavy explosions rocked downtown Tehran, with several confirmed strikes hitting near the presidential palace and the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. According to reports, the 86-year-old Supreme Leader had already been transferred to a secure, undisclosed location prior to the bombardment.
Iran quickly retaliated against the joint offensive. The IRGC announced it had launched a first wave of drones and ballistic missiles directly targeting northern Israel and Tel Aviv. The IDF activated its defensive interception systems and sounded air raid sirens across the country, while the Israeli government declared a nationwide state of emergency. Hospitals in Israel were immediately ordered to move patients and critical surgical operations to fortified underground facilities.
The conflict rapidly expanded beyond Israel and Iran, directly threatening American assets stationed in the Persian Gulf. Bahrain's state news agency reported that a missile attack targeted the headquarters of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet in Manama. Additional reports emerged of explosions in Qatar and the UAE, both of which host significant US military bases, indicating that Iran is actively targeting American forward operating locations in retaliation for the strikes.
The sudden outbreak of war has paralyzed the Middle East. Iran, Israel, Iraq, the UAE, Bahrain, and Qatar have all indefinitely closed their airspace, causing massive flight diversions and groundings worldwide. Simultaneously, international embassies are scrambling to protect their citizens; the US has issued shelter-in-place orders for personnel in Qatar, Israel, and Bahrain, while the Indian government released urgent advisories instructing its nationals in the region to move to designated shelters.