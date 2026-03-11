/'Oil, markets and security at risk': Did US–Iran conflict expose economic fault lines across the Middle East?

The Middle East war entered its 11th day with rising tensions over global oil supplies. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned it would not allow 'one litre of oil' to leave the region if US and Israeli strikes continued, threatening a wider energy shock. In response, US President Donald Trump said that Washington would hit Iran 'twenty times harder' if it blocked tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, which carries about a fifth of the world’s oil. The conflict escalated after the United States and Israel conducted strikes on Iranian missile facilities on February 28. In retaliation, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and Gulf Arab states, including Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. On Tuesday, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the 'most intense day of strikes'. The war has moved beyond military confrontation to become an economic stress test for the Middle East and global markets.