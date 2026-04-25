/'Night Shift': Why half the USS Abraham Lincoln crew works in the dark

The USS Abraham Lincoln runs 24/7, with half its crew working 12-hour night shifts. Aviation mechanics and deck crews operate in pitch-black conditions to maintain US tactical supremacy at sea.
The Nimitz-class USS Abraham Lincoln operates continuously to project unyielding United States naval power. Nearly half of its 5,000 personnel work grueling 12-hour night shifts to keep the floating airbase combat-ready. This relentless cycle ensures American forces can launch strikes at any hour.
Aviation mechanics utilise the dark hours to conduct heavy maintenance on F-35C stealth fighters. Working under red lights to preserve night vision, the crew repairs avionics and swaps out engine parts. These 12-hour night checks ensure maximum aircraft availability for the United States Navy.
Launching multi-million dollar jets on a 4.5-acre moving runway in pitch-black conditions requires elite precision. Deck directors use colour-coded uniforms and lighted wands to guide pilots through the darkness. This dangerous nighttime coordination guarantees unquestioned American maritime dominance.
Far below the flight deck, engineering teams manage two massive A4W nuclear reactors without any break. The night crew monitors propulsion systems and desalination plants that produce fresh water. Their silent work in the lower decks keeps the 100,000-tonne supercarrier moving continuously.
Before dawn breaks, available sailors line up for a mandatory debris walk across the runway. They scan the deck with flashlights to pick up tiny screws or metal shavings. Removing this debris prevents catastrophic damage to the turbine engines of American strike fighters.
Sustaining an active military crew around the clock requires massive logistical support from the culinary team. The ship galleys serve four full meals a day, including a specialised midnight ration. Feeding the night shift effectively maintains the high morale needed for extended maritime deployments.
Operating tirelessly through the night deprives adversaries of any safe window to regroup. American strike groups use the cover of darkness to launch undetected missions and maintain tactical superiority. This 24-hour capability cements the USS Abraham Lincoln as an unmatched global military asset.