/‘Missile Shield’: What protects the USS Abraham Lincoln from Iranian attacks

USS Abraham Lincoln is guarded by a multi-layered defence shield in the Middle East. It uses Aegis radar and SM-6 missiles to intercept Iranian threats, including ballistic missiles and drone swarms.
The USS Abraham Lincoln operates as a massive floating fortress in the Middle East during Operation Epic Fury. This 100,000-tonne nuclear-powered carrier is shielded by a complex network of sensors and weapons. It works with Carrier Strike Group 3 to maintain air superiority and regional stability.
The Aegis Combat System on escorting destroyers provides the shield’s primary intelligence layer. Using AN/SPY-1 radars, it can track more than 100 targets simultaneously, from sea-skimmers to ballistic missiles. This system ensures the fleet is never caught off guard by sudden Iranian attacks.
For long-distance defence, the fleet utilizes the SM-6 interceptor missile system. These sophisticated weapons are designed to destroy incoming ballistic missiles in their terminal phase. They provide a critical buffer by hitting high-speed threats many kilometres away from the carrier.
The E-2D Advanced Hawkeye acts as the fleet's "eyes in the sky" with 360-degree radar coverage. It detects low-flying drones and missiles long before they appear on ship-based sensors. This early warning is vital for countering Iranian swarm tactics in the Persian Gulf.
EA-18G Growlers and the SEWIP suite provide an "invisible" electronic shield for the carrier. These systems jam enemy signals and confuse the guidance seekers of incoming missiles. By disrupting communication, they can disable many drone threats without firing a single kinetic shot.
If a threat penetrates the outer layers, the ship relies on its point-defence launchers. The Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM) and Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile (ESSM) provide rapid, short-range protection. These systems are mounted directly on the carrier for immediate and high-speed self-defence.
The Phalanx CIWS serves as the USS Abraham Lincoln’s ultimate defensive barrier. Its automated 20mm Gatling gun fires 4,500 rounds per minute to shred missiles in their final seconds. It acts as a mechanical wall against any projectile that manages to evade all other fleet defences.