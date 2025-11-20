/'Media, agents, tellers': 10 jobs that could disappear by 2030

Automation, AI, and industry shifts are reshaping the global workforce. Based on reports from the World Economic Forum (WEF), International Labour Organisation (ILO), McKinsey & PwC, here are 10 jobs expected to decline sharply by 2030.
According to the WEF Future of Jobs Report, data entry is among the fastest-declining roles globally. AI text recognition, workflow automation tools, and enterprise software now handle large volumes of administrative input tasks with near-perfect accuracy, making the demand for human clerks drop every year.
The banking sector has been automating verification, cash handling, and processing tasks through digital KYC, ATMs, and AI-driven customer service. McKinsey estimates over 40 per cent of routine banking operations will be automated by 2030, reducing traditional teller positions.
Self-checkout systems, mobile payment adoption, and automated billing kiosks have led to a steady decline in cashier roles. Retail giants in the US, Europe, and Asia have begun shifting to “scan-and-go” stores, which PwC forecasts will cut up to 80% of cashier-based checkout needs.
AI voice agents and predictive dialing tools can now run large-scale calling operations without human callers. A U.S. BLS (Bureau of Labor Statistics) analysis shows telemarketing jobs are projected to shrink significantly as companies switch to automated interactive voice assistants.
With online flight aggregators, instant hotel-booking apps, and AI itinerary planners, traditional travel agency roles have been declining for over a decade. According to ILO trends, the shift toward online booking is accelerating in all major tourist markets.
The postal sector is shrinking due to digital communications and automated sorting facilities. Multiple national postal services (USPS, Royal Mail, Japan Post) report declines in letter volume of 20–40 per cent over the past decade, a trend expected to continue by 2030.
Robotics and smart factories are replacing repetitive assembly line tasks. McKinsey’s Global Automation Report predicts that up to 30 per cent of low-skill assembly roles may be automated in automotive, electronics, and packaging industries by 2030.
The collapse of print circulation and the rise of digital publishing have led to continuous job losses. WEF data shows “printing and publishing technicians” among the fastest declining roles worldwide as newspapers and magazines move online.
Automated warehouses, RFID-based tracking, and AI inventory systems (like those used by Amazon, Walmart, and Reliance Retail) are reducing the need for human stock checkers. Robots now handle scanning, shelf checks, and real-time tracking in large retail operations.
Computer-vision parking systems, smart gates, app-based payments, and license-plate recognition have made human attendants unnecessary in many cities. Smart-parking infrastructure is growing rapidly in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, accelerating the decline.