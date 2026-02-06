/'Massive armada': USS Delbert D. Black arrives in Red Sea to support USS Abraham Lincoln

The USS Delbert D. Black (DDG-119), a state-of-the-art Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, has officially deployed into the Red Sea following a strategic port call in Eilat, Israel. Its arrival marks the completion of the "Western Flank" of what President Trump has termed a "massive armada" encircling Iran. While the USS Abraham Lincoln holds the line in the Arabian Sea, the Delbert D. Black is now positioned to intercept Houthi missiles from Yemen, ensuring they cannot strike the carrier group from behind.