/'Lost in the interstellar wind?': Voyager 1’s last message was a warning, not data

Voyager 1’s last message was a strange, undecodable data stream possibly warning of interstellar space conditions. Power loss and system declines challenge this historic spacecraft. Know more about its mission and final signals below.
Voyager 1 launched in 1977 and is now the farthest human-made object, travelling over 15 billion kilometres from Earth. It has sent back priceless data from the planets and beyond.
Voyager 1’s power decreases by about 4 watts every year due to decaying plutonium. To save energy, NASA has been turning off instruments since 2023, leaving only essential systems operational.
In late 2023, Voyager 1 sent a garbled data packet a long stream of binary code that engineers could not decode. This appeared not as useful science data but more like a warning or corrupted information.
Scientists speculate Voyager 1 could have encountered unexpected conditions in the interstellar medium, such as a strange plasma structure or changes in magnetic fields.
NASA sent a “poke” command early in 2024 and received a partial readable response, suggesting that some subsystems remain functional but others, like the flight data system, are failing.
As the spacecraft gradually loses power, engineers must carefully decide which instruments to keep running. Some systems like the cosmic ray and charged particle detectors are scheduled for shutdown by 2026.
Voyager 1’s last messages symbolise the limits of human exploration and technology in deep space. It reminds us of the vast unknown beyond and inspires continued curiosity and future missions.