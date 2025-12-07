LOGIN
  • /‘Kitna deti hai?’ Understanding Tata Sierra’s diesel engine mileage

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Dec 07, 2025, 18:59 IST | Updated: Dec 07, 2025, 18:59 IST

The new Tata Sierra 1.5 diesel delivers a practical 14 kmpl in the city and 18 kmpl on highways. Powered by a 118 bhp Kryojet engine, this SUV balances performance with an efficient 15-16 kmpl mixed average, with prices starting from ₹13.49 lakh ex-showroom in India.

Unpacking the Tata Sierra Diesel Engine
(Photograph: X)

The new 2025 Tata Sierra is powered by a robust 1.5-litre Kryojet diesel engine. This unit is designed to balance power with efficiency for the mid-size SUV segment. It delivers a solid 118 PS (bhp) and 260 Nm of torque in the manual variant, offering competitive performance metrics for daily driving needs.

City Driving Fuel Efficiency
(Photograph: X)

In urban conditions, frequent stopping, starting, and traffic congestion impact fuel economy. The Tata Sierra 1.5 diesel manages approximately 14 kmpl in city driving environments. This figure is a real-world estimate, which can slightly vary based on traffic density and specific driving styles.

Highway Efficiency Figures
(Photograph: X)

The Sierra truly stretches its legs on the open road. When cruising at consistent highway speeds, drivers can expect a better return of around 18 kmpl. This number reflects the engine's efficiency during sustained, lower-stress operation outside the city limits.

Mixed Driving Average
(Photograph: X)

For most drivers who balance urban commutes with occasional longer trips, the 'mixed' average is crucial. The Tata Sierra diesel typically delivers a combined fuel efficiency of between 15 and 16 kmpl. This makes it a practical option for mixed usage patterns across various terrains.

Power Meets Practicality
(Photograph: X)

Beyond just mileage, the engine performance is a key selling point. The 118 bhp and 260 Nm of torque ensure that the SUV does not feel underpowered. This ample power delivery aids drivability, allowing for smooth overtakes without significantly compromising on fuel economy under normal driving conditions.

Pricing the Diesel Sierra
(Photograph: X)

The 2025 Tata Sierra diesel starts at an ex-showroom price of ₹13.49 lakh for the Pure Diesel Manual variant. The overall cost of ownership is offset by its practical mileage figures. High fuel efficiency ensures lower running costs over time for the consumer.

Real-World Variables
(Photograph: X)

It is vital to remember that manufacturer claims often differ from real-world results. Factors such as AC usage, tyre pressure, terrain, and individual driving habits all influence the final kmpl reading. The figures provided are strong estimates based on typical usage patterns.

