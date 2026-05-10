The declassified WAR.GOV database reveals a terrifying link between UAPs and US nuclear facilities. Department of Energy files confirm anomalous crafts breached active ICBM silos, bypassing multibillion-dollar shields to disable nuclear missiles.
The unprecedented PURSUE initiative has stripped away decades of extreme intelligence secrecy surrounding America's nuclear arsenal. Newly released Department of Energy documents on the WAR.GOV portal confirm a direct correlation between advanced UAPs and active nuclear silos.
Military radar logs document unexplainable crafts effortlessly bypassing the sophisticated air defence systems protecting Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) bases. These objects hovered with total impunity over highly restricted Q-clearance zones, emitting zero thermal exhaust signatures.
The most alarming declassified incident reports detail UAPs actively interfering with critical weapon command and control infrastructure. Sensitive electronic monitoring systems failed, and multiple nuclear-armed Minuteman III missiles inexplicably went offline while the crafts remained overhead.
US nuclear silos are heavily hardened against electromagnetic pulses and advanced electronic warfare tactics. However, the files reveal that the anomalous crafts generated an unknown spectrum of interference that easily bypassed these multibillion-dollar failsafes.
Prior to the 2026 public release, the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) rigorously analysed the telemetry of these nuclear-adjacent encounters. Intelligence experts officially classified the events as 'unresolved', verifying the technology far exceeds the capabilities of any known adversary.
While the Pentagon heavily redacted specific weapon targeting telemetry, the core flight data of the UAPs is now entirely accessible to the public. This historic transparency shift exposes profound vulnerabilities in the land-based leg of the US nuclear triad.
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stressed that mitigating these advanced physics threats requires immediate, radical transparency. By publishing these files, the US military is actively soliciting private-sector aerospace and quantum computing experts to help secure the nuclear grid.