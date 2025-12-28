/‘Internal Weapons Bays’: How stealth fighters stay invisible even after launching missiles

LOGIN
Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Dec 28, 2025, 14:09 IST | Updated: Dec 28, 2025, 14:09 IST

Stealth fighters maintain invisibility during missile launches by using internal weapons bays that open for less than a second. Advanced features like serrated door edges, interior radar-absorbent coatings, and Lock-On After Launch technology ensure the jet remains a ghost on enemy radar.

The Vulnerability Gap The Risk of Opening Doors
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

The Vulnerability Gap The Risk of Opening Doors

Stealth jets store weapons internally to reflect radar waves away, but opening these doors creates a temporary 'radar spike'. Lockheed Martin engineers explain that this action breaks the smooth shape of the aircraft, potentially revealing its location to enemy sensors for a brief moment.

Speed is Critical Doors Open for Less Than a Second
2 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Speed is Critical Doors Open for Less Than a Second

To minimise detection, the bay doors open and close in a fraction of a second. The War Zone notes that this rapid hydraulic sequence reduces the window of vulnerability to a mere blink, effectively confusing enemy radar systems looking for a steady signal.

Serrated Door Design Sawtooth Edges Scatter Waves
3 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Serrated Door Design Sawtooth Edges Scatter Waves

The bay doors feature 'sawtooth' or serrated edges aligned with the jet's contours. Air & Space Forces Magazine explains that this specific shape scatters incoming radar waves even when the doors are slightly ajar during the launch sequence, maintaining the stealth profile.

Coating the Inside Radar Absorbent Material (RAM)
4 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Coating the Inside Radar Absorbent Material (RAM)

It is not just the outside; the interior of the weapons bay is heavily coated with Radar Absorbent Material (RAM). The National Interest states that this absorbs trapped radar energy that enters while the doors are open, preventing it from bouncing back to the enemy.

Violent Ejection Systems Pneumatic Launchers
5 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Violent Ejection Systems Pneumatic Launchers

Launchers use high-pressure pneumatic or hydraulic rams to eject missiles forcibly. Military.com reports that instead of letting a missile 'drop' by gravity, the F-22 and F-35 push the weapon out instantly, allowing the doors to snap shut immediately after the weapon clears the bay.

Silent Targeting Passive Sensor Usage
6 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Silent Targeting Passive Sensor Usage

Pilots often do not turn on their own radar to fire. Northrop Grumman highlights that they use passive sensors or data links from other aircraft to guide missiles, keeping their own electronic 'voice' silent so enemies cannot track the launch source.

Lock-On After Launch (LOAL)
7 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Lock-On After Launch (LOAL)

Advanced missiles use 'Lock-On After Launch' technology. Raytheon explains that the jet can eject the missile blindly and send targeting data via a datalink moments later, keeping the bay doors open for the absolute minimum time required.

