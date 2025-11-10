LOGIN
‘Iconic station architecture’: 10 most beautiful train stations in the world

From China’s Baiyun to London’s St Pancras and Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, these stations are architectural gems worldwide. They blend heritage, modernity, and artistry to enrich travel experiences

Baiyun Station, Guangzhou, China
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Opened in December 2023, Baiyun Station is a modern hub combining high-speed rail, subways, and buses. Designed by Japanese firm Nikken Sekkei, the station features a circular walkway connecting lush gardens and office spaces. The building’s design imitates the cotton tree flower through its impressive petal-like membrane façade, creating an urban park experience for the community at Baiyun Station .​

Gadigal Station, Sydney, Australia
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Named after the Aboriginal custodians of the land, Gadigal Station was praised for its vibrant interior artworks inspired by early railway tunnels. The design uses bright ceramic tiles in yellow, blue, purple, and red, representing Sydney’s sandstone, water, and sky.​

Mons Station, Belgium
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Mons Station features remarkable architectural ambition, blending glass and steel with smooth curves and modern aesthetics. It is a key transport hub while also serving as a visual landmark.​

Saint-Denis Pleyel Station, France
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

This station is noted for its wood-clad atrium, flooded with natural light. It is decorated with over 100 sculptures inspired by Paleolithic art, blending transit space with cultural experience.​

Gustave Roussy Station, Villejuif, France
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Featuring a vast open pedestrian pavilion topped with large glass roofs, Gustave Roussy Station merges interior and exterior spaces. The use of polished metal mesh creates an impressive, futuristic design.​

KAFD Station, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

The KAFD station’s facade is inspired by desert winds creating sand patterns. It stands out with its bright, perforated metal design and integrates functional and artistic features.​

Qasr Al Hokm Station, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

This station is recognised for its inverted conical canopy with a glass roof. Its subterranean garden adds to the relaxing ambiance in a busy urban area.​

St Pancras International, London, UK
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

A stunning example of Victorian Gothic architecture combining rich history with modern function. Its soaring glass roof and elegant red brick facade make it a landmark and rail gateway to Europe.​

Grand Central Terminal, New York City, USA
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Known for its Beaux-Arts style, featuring a famous stellar ceiling mural. It remains one of the busiest train stations in the world and a standout architectural masterpiece.​

Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Mumbai, India
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

A UNESCO World Heritage site, this station represents Indo-Saracenic architecture blending Victorian Gothic and traditional Indian styles. It is a key transit hub with intricate details and historic grandeur.​

