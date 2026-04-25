Refuelling is facilitated by a network of risers and stations strategically located across the flight and hangar decks. These stations are connected to powerful pumps capable of moving thousands of litres of fuel per minute. During "hot refuelling", where engines remain running to allow for a rapid relaunch, the grapes must work with extreme speed and precision. They are also responsible for supplying automotive gasoline for deck vehicles, lubricating oil for the catapult systems, and fuel for the jet-engine test cells, proving their utility extends beyond the aircraft themselves.