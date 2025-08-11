LOGIN
'Golden record in stars': What messages NASA's Voyager 1 is carrying for aliens?

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Aug 11, 2025, 17:50 IST | Updated: Aug 11, 2025, 17:50 IST

A Message in a Cosmic Bottle
1 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

A Message in a Cosmic Bottle

When NASA launched Voyager 1 in 1977, it carried more than scientific instruments, it took a message meant for the stars: the Golden Record, a time capsule for any alien civilisation that might find it.

Sounds of Earth
2 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Sounds of Earth

The Golden Record contains greetings in 55 human languages, from ancient dialects to modern speech, offering a linguistic snapshot of humanity’s diversity.

Music for the Universe
3 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Music for the Universe

From Bach to Chuck Berry, the record includes a curated playlist of global music, designed to show our creativity, emotions, and cultural richness.

Images That Tell Our Story
4 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Images That Tell Our Story

Encoded photographs depict life on Earth, landscapes, animals, human families, architecture, and even scientific diagrams explaining our location in the cosmos.

Instructions for the Finder
5 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Instructions for the Finder

A cover etched with diagrams explains how to play the record, where it came from, and how to locate our solar system using pulsar positions as a cosmic address.

Travelling at the Edge of Forever
6 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Travelling at the Edge of Forever

Voyager 1 is now more than 15 billion miles from Earth, carrying the Golden Record into interstellar space, humanity’s farthest physical object.

A Legacy Beyond Time
7 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

A Legacy Beyond Time

Even after Voyager 1’s systems go dark in the 2030s, the Golden Record will continue its silent voyage for billions of years, a testament to our hope that we are not alone.

