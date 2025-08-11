/'Golden record in stars': What messages NASA's Voyager 1 is carrying for aliens?

The Golden Record contains greetings in 55 human languages, from ancient dialects to modern speech, offering a linguistic snapshot of humanity’s diversity.
When NASA launched Voyager 1 in 1977, it carried more than scientific instruments, it took a message meant for the stars: the Golden Record, a time capsule for any alien civilisation that might find it.
The Golden Record contains greetings in 55 human languages, from ancient dialects to modern speech, offering a linguistic snapshot of humanity’s diversity.
From Bach to Chuck Berry, the record includes a curated playlist of global music, designed to show our creativity, emotions, and cultural richness.
Encoded photographs depict life on Earth, landscapes, animals, human families, architecture, and even scientific diagrams explaining our location in the cosmos.
A cover etched with diagrams explains how to play the record, where it came from, and how to locate our solar system using pulsar positions as a cosmic address.
Voyager 1 is now more than 15 billion miles from Earth, carrying the Golden Record into interstellar space, humanity’s farthest physical object.
Even after Voyager 1’s systems go dark in the 2030s, the Golden Record will continue its silent voyage for billions of years, a testament to our hope that we are not alone.