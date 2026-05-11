LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /'Ghost Targets': How the USS Abraham Lincoln creates fake ships on enemy radar

'Ghost Targets': How the USS Abraham Lincoln creates fake ships on enemy radar

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: May 11, 2026, 20:43 IST | Updated: May 11, 2026, 20:43 IST

The US Navy uses 'Ghost Targets' and electronic decoys to protect the USS Abraham Lincoln. These tactics confuse enemy radar and shield the carrier from missile strikes in high-risk zones.

Tactical Ghost Mode
1 / 7
(Photograph: AI generated)

Tactical Ghost Mode

The USS Abraham Lincoln can effectively vanish at night by shutting down all external lights and enforcing strict emission control. This "Ghost Mode" makes the massive vessel nearly invisible to visual and infrared detection in hostile waters.

Fake Ship Decoys
2 / 7
(Photograph: AI generated)

Fake Ship Decoys

The Navy uses "Ghost Targets" like the Mk 59 decoy system, which are inflatable reflectors that mimic a large ship's radar signature. These floating decoys trick enemy radar into "seeing" multiple ships, making it difficult to identify the real carrier.

Visual Ghosting Coating
3 / 7
(Photograph: AI generated)

Visual Ghosting Coating

A specialized haze grey coating is applied to the ship’s hull to reduce its visual contrast against the horizon. This, combined with minimal red lighting inside the ship, helps the carrier blend seamlessly into the ocean during night operations.

Electronic Warfare Shield
4 / 7
(Photograph: AI generated)

Electronic Warfare Shield

The carrier uses electronic warfare systems to act as a protective shield by jamming incoming threats. It can detect enemy radar signals and transmit deceptive "ghost" data to lead anti-ship missiles away from the carrier.

Strategic Radio Silence
5 / 7
(Photograph: AI generated)

Strategic Radio Silence

The ship relies on centuries-old light signalling technology, like powerful Aldis lamps, to communicate secretly during radio silence. This prevents enemy forces from tracking the carrier's location through its electronic emissions.

Airborne Radar Support
6 / 7
(Photograph: AI generated)

Airborne Radar Support

The E-2D Hawkeye aircraft acts as the carrier’s "eyes in the sky," detecting threats from hundreds of kilometres away. This advanced warning system allows the Lincoln to activate its decoy "ghost" targets before an enemy can lock on.

Layered Missile Defence
7 / 7
(Photograph: AI generated)

Layered Missile Defence

In high-risk regions like the Arabian Sea, these tactics are supported by interceptors like ESSM and RAM launchers. By saturating enemy sensors with fake data and physical decoys, the Navy ensures the carrier remains protected from swarm attacks.

Trending Photo

'Ghost Targets': How the USS Abraham Lincoln creates fake ships on enemy radar
7

'Ghost Targets': How the USS Abraham Lincoln creates fake ships on enemy radar

'Slop Chute': How the USS Abraham Lincoln legally dumps its trash at sea
7

'Slop Chute': How the USS Abraham Lincoln legally dumps its trash at sea

'White Hoods': Why USS Abraham Lincoln sailors wear fireproof masks in combat
7

'White Hoods': Why USS Abraham Lincoln sailors wear fireproof masks in combat

BrahMos vs Agni-V: How India’s tactical missile differs from its nuclear giant
5

BrahMos vs Agni-V: How India’s tactical missile differs from its nuclear giant

'The Pack': How the USS Abraham Lincoln fits 70 massive jets on one roof
7

'The Pack': How the USS Abraham Lincoln fits 70 massive jets on one roof