/'From spies to strikers': Meet the world’s 7 most advanced combat military drones

In this contemporary warfare world, UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) technology has reached its unique and new heights, with advanced drones that are reshaping battlefield strategies and bolstering military capabilities with effectiveness.
TAI Aksungur was developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), which is a twin-engine, medium-altitude, long-endurance (MALE) UAV developed for multipurpose operations that include surveillance, maritime patrol, and combat missions. It can remain airborne for more than 49 hours and reach altitudes of up to 40,000 feet. The drone can carry payloads of up to 750 kg (1,650 lbs), including precision-guided weapons like MAM-L smart micro munitions and Roketsan SOM missiles.
The Russia-based S-70 Okhotnik ("Hunter") drone was developed by Sukhoi, which is a next-generation stealth UCAV (Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle) designed for deep-strike missions and reconnaissance. Its flying-wing configuration is similar to the U.S. B-2 Spirit bomber, with an operational range of approximately 6,000 km (3,700 miles) and capable of flying at speeds close to 1,000 km/h (621 mph).
The Israel-based Elbit Systems' Hermes 900 is a versatile UAV that operates up to 30,000 feet and offers an endurance of over 36 hours. It can carry up to 350 kilograms, and due to its reliability and advanced ISR capabilities, numerous countries have adopted this drone.
China's CH-5 Rainbow was developed by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), which can fly up to 60 hours and has a service ceiling of 30,000 feet. It was designed for a prolonged mission with a payload capacity of 1,000 kilograms. It can provide high-resolution imagery and targeting data, as it is equipped with advanced electro-optical and infrared sensors.
Developed by Turkey’s Baykar Defence, it is one of the most widely used military drones in contemporary warfare. With affordable, effective, and highly deployable airpower, it has revolutionised drones and made them affordable to those nations lacking expensive Western UAVs.
The TB2 took its first flight in 2009 and came into service in 2014. It is an affordable combat drone and requires minimal maintenance to keep it flying. The best feature of it is that it can fly at altitudes of up to 27,000 feet for 27 hours.
Northrop Grumman's RQ-4 Global Hawk operates at altitudes exceeding 60,000 feet for over 30 hours, covering major areas. This drone includes features like synthetic aperture radar, electro-optical, and infrared sensors, enabling all-weather, day-and-night surveillance.
The MQ-9 Reaper, developed by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems in the early 20s, operates at altitudes up to 50,000 feet and can fly up to 27 hours. The MQ-9 took its first flight in 2001 and came into service with the US Air Force in 2007. It can carry a load of 1,700 kg (3,750 lbs) of weapons, including precision-guided bombs and missiles. This drone uses electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) cameras, synthetic aperture radar (SAR), and laser targeting.