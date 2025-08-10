/'From spies to strikers': Meet the world’s 7 most advanced combat military drones

Developed by Turkey’s Baykar Defence, it is one of the most widely used military drones in contemporary warfare. With affordable, effective, and highly deployable airpower, it has revolutionised drones and made them affordable to those nations lacking expensive Western UAVs.

The TB2 took its first flight in 2009 and came into service in 2014. It is an affordable combat drone and requires minimal maintenance to keep it flying. The best feature of it is that it can fly at altitudes of up to 27,000 feet for 27 hours.