/'Force, pressure, or leverage’: Ways Trump could try to take control of Greenland?

While an outright purchase of Greenland was rejected, Donald Trump could use ‘hard leverage’ to gain control. utilising existing military treaties, economic pressure, and direct diplomacy with Nuuk to effectively bring the strategic Arctic island under American control without a formal sale.
The 1951 Defence of Greenland Treaty grants the US extensive rights to operate ‘defence areas’ rent-free. Trump could aggressively interpret Article II to expand US military presence significantly, effectively occupying key parts of the island without needing new Danish approval.
The US could bypass the Danish government by offering direct economic aid and investment to Greenland’s local government. By funding airports and infrastructure directly, Washington could encourage Nuuk to drift away from Copenhagen and rely solely on American finance.
Greenland relies on an annual subsidy (block grant) from Denmark, worth approximately $600-$700 million. Trump could offer to replace this subsidy entirely, effectively buying the island’s economic loyalty and removing its financial dependence on the Danish Realm.
As a ‘hard power’ tactic, the US could threaten to reduce its NATO security commitments to Denmark unless concessions on Greenland are made. This would force Copenhagen to choose between its own national security and its sovereignty over the Arctic territory.
The US could use national security laws to block Chinese or other foreign companies from mining Greenland’s rare earth elements. By becoming the sole buyer of these strategic minerals, Washington would force Greenland’s economy to integrate fully with the US supply chain.
Washington could quietly encourage Greenland’s independence movement, promising immediate recognition and protection for a new sovereign state. Once independent from Denmark, the small nation would likely become a US protectorate due to economic and security needs.
Citing the rapid militarisation of the Arctic by Russia and China, Trump could declare Greenland essential to ‘Homeland Defence’. This would frame US control not as a purchase, but as a non-negotiable security requirement to protect the North American continent.