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‘Flying supercomputer’: Which is the most technologically advanced fighter jet in the US?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Mar 23, 2026, 17:46 IST | Updated: Mar 23, 2026, 17:46 IST

The F-35, known as the 'Panther', is America’s most advanced stealth fighter. Acting as a flying command centre, it features radar-evading tech, sensor fusion, and electronic warfare capabilities to secure absolute global air superiority.

The 'Invisible' Airframe
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(Photograph: F-35 Lightning II)

The 'Invisible' Airframe

The F-35 is coated in highly classified radar-absorbent materials that make it nearly undetectable to enemy air defences.

A Flying Supercomputer
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(Photograph: F35.com)

A Flying Supercomputer

Unlike older jets, the F-35 is driven by an advanced sensor fusion system that processes millions of lines of code per second. It instantly gathers data from friendly ships, drones, and satellites to give the pilot a complete picture of the battlefield.

The 'See-Through' Helmet
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(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

The 'See-Through' Helmet

The pilot's USD 400,000 helmet projects real-time flight data and thermal imagery directly onto the visor. Six infrared cameras mounted around the jet allow the pilot to literally look down and see straight through the floor of the aircraft.

Unmatched Electronic Warfare
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(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Unmatched Electronic Warfare

The Panther does not just drop bombs; it can hack and disable enemy networks mid-flight. Its electronic attack suite, the AN/ASQ-239, can scramble enemy radar and communication systems long before the jet is ever seen.

Top Speed
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Top Speed

Powered by the Pratt & Whitney F135 engine, the most powerful fighter engine in the world, the jet easily breaches the sound barrier. It can sustain speeds of Mach 1.6 (roughly 1,200 mph) even while carrying a full internal payload.

Beast Mode Capability
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(Photograph: The National Interest)

Beast Mode Capability

When stealth is no longer required, the F-35 can enter 'Beast Mode' by loading weapons on its external wings. In this configuration, it can carry an astonishing 18,000 pounds of precision-guided missiles and smart bombs.

A Global Dominance Strategy
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(Photograph: The National Interest)

A Global Dominance Strategy

The Pentagon plans to operate the F-35 fleet well into 2070, cementing its role as the ultimate deterrent. With allied nations across Europe and Asia also adopting the jet, it forms a massive, interconnected global defence network.

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