LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /'Firewall of charged particles': What Voyager reveals about the solar system’s 50,000°C frontier

'Firewall of charged particles': What Voyager reveals about the solar system’s 50,000°C frontier

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Sep 06, 2025, 03:08 IST | Updated: Sep 06, 2025, 03:08 IST

The firewall acts as a filter, deflecting many high-energy cosmic rays. This shield helps reduce radiation exposure within the solar system, playing a role in Earth’s long-term habitability.

The Charged Particle Barrier
1 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

The Charged Particle Barrier

At the outer edge of the solar system, solar wind collides with material from interstellar space. This clash creates a “firewall” of charged particles surrounding our system.

Voyager’s Passage
2 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Voyager’s Passage

Voyager 1 crossed this frontier in 2012, with Voyager 2 following in 2018. Both spacecraft recorded a sudden change in particle density, confirming they had passed through this charged barrier.

A One-Way Boundary
3 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

A One-Way Boundary

Inside the firewall, charged particles from the Sun dominate. Beyond it, particles from the interstellar medium prevail. Voyager’s detectors revealed this sharp transition, showing where the solar system ends.

Cosmic Ray Protection
4 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Cosmic Ray Protection

The firewall acts as a filter, deflecting many high-energy cosmic rays. This shield helps reduce radiation exposure within the solar system, playing a role in Earth’s long-term habitability.

Heat Without Flame
5 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Heat Without Flame

Voyager measured plasma temperatures up to tens of thousands of degrees. However, the particles are so sparse that the spacecraft remains unaffected, offering a reminder that “heat” in space behaves differently.

Mapping the Frontier
6 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Mapping the Frontier

By recording changes in particle type, density, and energy, Voyager provided the first direct evidence of this frontier, confirming theories that had only existed in models.

Why It Matters
7 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Why It Matters

The firewall of charged particles is more than a boundary. It defines the edge of the Sun’s influence and helps astronomers understand how other stars protect their planetary systems.

Trending Photo

'Firewall of charged particles': What Voyager reveals about the solar system’s 50,000°C frontier
7

'Firewall of charged particles': What Voyager reveals about the solar system’s 50,000°C frontier

‘50,000°C firewall’: How Voyager fights the invisible shield protecting our solar system
7

‘50,000°C firewall’: How Voyager fights the invisible shield protecting our solar system

Happy Birthday Idris Elba: A visual journey through his iconic career
7

Happy Birthday Idris Elba: A visual journey through his iconic career

Top 10 greenest countries in the world (2025): Latest EPI 2024 rankings
10

Top 10 greenest countries in the world (2025): Latest EPI 2024 rankings

5 Tennis players with highest earnings in 2025: Djokovic not at the top, check who is
5

5 Tennis players with highest earnings in 2025: Djokovic not at the top, check who is