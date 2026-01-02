/'Fine like powder, but sharp like glass': How moon dust could affect astronauts’ lungs and health?

Lunar regolith is created by billions of years of meteoroid impacts that pulverise the Moon’s surface rock. The result is an extremely fine, jagged material that clings to surfaces and resists easy removal. Unlike Earth dust, these particles lack weathering and can behave like tiny shards of sharp glass. When inhaled, they can irritate and damage lung tissue because they penetrate deep into airways rather than being filtered out. According to a research published by European Space agency, lunar soil simulants can destroy lung and brain cells after long-term exposure.

