/'Eliminates free will...': Inside Epstein’s chilling email on 'trumpet plants' and scopolamine drug

Emails linked to Jeffrey Epstein reference “trumpet plants” and articles on scopolamine, a psychoactive drug known for causing suggestibility and memory loss. While the plants are toxic and contain such compounds, there is no clear evidence Epstein used the drug.
A new revelation from the emails of convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein shows that the American financier grew "trumpet plants" in his nursery. Reports suggest that he may have taken interest in the plant due to its psychoactive properties. Emails also shows him sharing articles about a drug named 'scopolamine' found in the Trumpet flower also known as 'Angles Trumpet or zombie flower.
An email dated January 27, 2015 that seems to be a forward by a person named Antoine Verglas to Epstein shows subject line: "Scopolamine: Powerful drug growing in the forests of Colombia that ELIMINATES free will." In the article shared, several statements about the impact of scopolamine was highlighted. It said that scopolamine makes people 'highly suggestible'. "You can guide them wherever you want. It's like they're a child."
Another email dated March 3, 2014, was sent by Epstein to an individual named Ann Rodriguez. He had named trumpet plants directly in the email. "Ask chris about my trumpet plants at nursery [SIC]?" he wrote. A third email dated February 7, 2022 shows conversation between an individual named Guillermo Farinas and another Juan Antonio Gonzalez, with a Joseph . In it, Manzaro recounts a disturbing incident from December 2014 in which he alleges he was drugged with scopolamine - a tropane alkaloid produced by various plants, including trumpet plants. The statement mentions scopolamine, claiming that two people who were driving him said, "I gave him a LOT of that scopolamine!" The writer then alleges memory loss and extreme drowsiness.
"Trumpet plant" is a common name used for several different species of trumpet-shaped flowers. Most commonly, it is used for Angel's Trumpet (Brugmansia).Generally these are large woody shrubs or small trees with hanging flowers. They are highly fragrant at night but are extremely toxic if ingested. It also refers to smaller, herbaceous plants known as Devil's Trumpet or Datura (in Hindi). Both varieties contain potent tropane alkaloids like scopolamine and atropine. All parts of these plants are poisonous and can cause severe hallucinations, dizziness, confusion.
Scopolamine is a natural tropane alkaloid found in plants like Brugmansia and Datura. It is used in medication to block acetylcholine receptors in the brain and nervous system. Also known as 'devil’s breath,' the drug can induce highly submissive behavior, leaving victims unable to remember the event or resist demands. It is not clear if Epstein used the drug himself or on his victims.