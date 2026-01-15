/'Eagle 44 problem': Why Trump could be forced to use B-2 Bomber to strike Iran's underground airbase?

While the GBU-43/B "Mother of All Bombs" (MOAB) is the most famous mega-weapon in the US arsenal, it is technically the wrong tool for this job.
The "Eagle 44" (Oghab 44) airbase represents a strategic nightmare for US planners. Carved deep into the Zagros Mountains, this underground city is shielded by layers of granite and reinforced concrete, rendering standard cruise missiles like the Tomahawk completely ineffective. US intelligence assessments conclude that a standard bombardment would merely "scratch the surface," leaving the fighter jets, command centres, and potential nuclear assets inside untouched. This immunity to conventional warfare creates the "Eagle 44 Problem": how do you threaten a regime that can hide its most dangerous weapons under a mountain?
While the GBU-43/B "Mother of All Bombs" (MOAB) is the most famous mega-weapon in the US arsenal, it is technically the wrong tool for this job. The MOAB is a blast weapon designed to clear surface targets (like caves or infantry) through massive overpressure. Against a hardened, deep-buried bunker like Eagle 44, a MOAB would detonate on the mountainside, causing a landslide but failing to breach the internal tunnels. The "Eagle 44 Problem" requires a scalpel, not a sledgehammer, a weapon that can bury itself before exploding.
The actual weapon President Trump would likely authorise is the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP). Often confused with the MOAB due to its sheer size, the MOP is heavier (30,000 lbs vs 21,000 lbs) and designed for a completely different mission: deep penetration. It is a GPS-guided "bunker buster" engineered to punch through 60 metres (200 feet) of reinforced concrete or granite before its warhead detonates. It is the only conventional munition in existence capable of turning the "safe" depths of Eagle 44 into a collapsed tomb.
To guarantee the destruction of a complex as vast as Eagle 44, military strategists propose a "double tap" strike. This involves two B-2 Spirit bombers dropping their MOPs on the exact same impact point, seconds apart. The first bomb acts as a drill, fracturing the mountain rock and stripping away the protective layers. The second bomb follows immediately, passing through the crater left by the first to detonate deep inside the facility’s core. This tactic allows the US to reach depths previously thought immune to non-nuclear attack.
The decision to use the MOP is inextricably linked to the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber. Due to the MOP's immense weight and dimensions, no other aircraft, not the B-52, B-1, or F-35, can carry it. This makes the B-2 the single most valuable asset in a potential 2026 conflict. Any movement of B-2s to forward bases like Diego Garcia is the ultimate strategic signal: it tells Tehran that the US is preparing to strike the one place they feel safe.
Using such a weapon is not just about destroying jets; it is a message of "regime decapitation." Eagle 44 is not just an airbase; it is a suspected leadership bunker for the Supreme Leader and the IRGC top brass during a crisis. By authorising a MOP strike, President Trump would be signalling that there is no sanctuary left, no bunker deep enough to protect the leadership from American reach. It transforms the conflict from a border skirmish into an existential threat to the regime’s survival.
The deployment of the MOP carries a grave risk: it blurs the line between conventional and nuclear warfare. Because the MOP creates a seismic event similar to a small earthquake and destroys strategic assets, Tehran might misinterpret the strike as a tactical nuclear attack in the chaos of war. This could trigger an immediate, "use-it-or-lose-it" launch of Iran's own ballistic missiles, potentially spiralling the conflict into a regional nuclear exchange before the dust even settles over the Zagros Mountains.