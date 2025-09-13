/'Defended Israel': What Charlie Kirk told his Jewish friend before Tyler Robinson shot him

Hours before his tragic death, conservative activist Charlie Kirk spoke at length with his rabbi friend Pesach Wolicki. The 31-year-old was described as “excited and combative” about defending Israel and gearing up for his campus tour, just before being fatally shot in Utah.
On Tuesday night, just hours before his scheduled debate at Utah Valley University, Charlie Kirk connected via Zoom with his longtime friend and advisor, Rabbi Pesach Wolicki. The conversation turned out to be one of the last significant exchanges of Kirk’s life.
Wolicki, 55, a US-born rabbi now living in Israel, had been a guiding voice in Kirk’s life since they met in December 2023 at a Shabbat dinner during a Turning Point America Fest event. The two developed a friendship grounded in faith, politics, and Israel advocacy.
During their chat, Kirk and Wolicki discussed launching a WhatsApp channel to collect and address tough questions Kirk often faced on campuses. The idea reflected Kirk’s desire to engage directly with Gen Z critics, even when the issues were deeply divisive.
Rabbi Wolicki revealed that Kirk was “unbelievably courageous” for defending Israel at a time when many Gen Z conservatives were turning against it. He said Kirk endured relentless questioning but never wavered from what he believed to be true information.
Wolicki described Kirk’s mood as both “excited and combative” in the hours before his death. The activist was eager to kick off his “American Comeback Tour” but fully aware of the ideological battles awaiting him at Utah Valley University.
At the debate in Orem, Kirk praised the Mormon faith, noting that half his team were members. “I love how Mormons send missionaries around the world, I love how polite they are,” he said, adding that though he was evangelical, he never disparaged Mormonism.
Moments after making those remarks, Kirk was fatally shot by Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old sniper raised Mormon himself. Robinson’s father, a law enforcement veteran, later turned him in after learning of his involvement. Kirk died in hospital after surgery.
For Rabbi Wolicki, the Zoom call now feels like a prophetic moment. “He held fast and it wasn’t easy. Charlie was always seeking true information,” Wolicki said. The conversation was a reminder of Kirk’s determination to fight ideological battles, up until the end.