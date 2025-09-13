LOGIN
'Defended Israel': What Charlie Kirk told his Jewish friend before Tyler Robinson shot him

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Sep 13, 2025

Hours before his tragic death, conservative activist Charlie Kirk spoke at length with his rabbi friend Pesach Wolicki. The 31-year-old was described as “excited and combative” about defending Israel and gearing up for his campus tour, just before being fatally shot in Utah.

1. Final Call With a Trusted Friend
1 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

1. Final Call With a Trusted Friend

On Tuesday night, just hours before his scheduled debate at Utah Valley University, Charlie Kirk connected via Zoom with his longtime friend and advisor, Rabbi Pesach Wolicki. The conversation turned out to be one of the last significant exchanges of Kirk’s life.

2. A Rabbi With Close Ties to Kirk
2 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

2. A Rabbi With Close Ties to Kirk

Wolicki, 55, a US-born rabbi now living in Israel, had been a guiding voice in Kirk’s life since they met in December 2023 at a Shabbat dinner during a Turning Point America Fest event. The two developed a friendship grounded in faith, politics, and Israel advocacy.

3. Plans for a New Channel
3 / 8
(Photograph: Tucker Carlson | X)

3. Plans for a New Channel

During their chat, Kirk and Wolicki discussed launching a WhatsApp channel to collect and address tough questions Kirk often faced on campuses. The idea reflected Kirk’s desire to engage directly with Gen Z critics, even when the issues were deeply divisive.

4. Defending Israel Despite Pushback
4 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

4. Defending Israel Despite Pushback

Rabbi Wolicki revealed that Kirk was “unbelievably courageous” for defending Israel at a time when many Gen Z conservatives were turning against it. He said Kirk endured relentless questioning but never wavered from what he believed to be true information.

5. Excited Yet Combative
5 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

5. Excited Yet Combative

Wolicki described Kirk’s mood as both “excited and combative” in the hours before his death. The activist was eager to kick off his “American Comeback Tour” but fully aware of the ideological battles awaiting him at Utah Valley University.

6. Praise for the Mormon Community
6 / 8
(Photograph: Robert F Kennedy | X)

6. Praise for the Mormon Community

At the debate in Orem, Kirk praised the Mormon faith, noting that half his team were members. “I love how Mormons send missionaries around the world, I love how polite they are,” he said, adding that though he was evangelical, he never disparaged Mormonism.

7. The Shooting That Ended His Tour
7 / 8

7. The Shooting That Ended His Tour

Moments after making those remarks, Kirk was fatally shot by Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old sniper raised Mormon himself. Robinson’s father, a law enforcement veteran, later turned him in after learning of his involvement. Kirk died in hospital after surgery.

8. A Conversation That Now Feels Prophetic
8 / 8
(Photograph: X)

8. A Conversation That Now Feels Prophetic

For Rabbi Wolicki, the Zoom call now feels like a prophetic moment. “He held fast and it wasn’t easy. Charlie was always seeking true information,” Wolicki said. The conversation was a reminder of Kirk’s determination to fight ideological battles, up until the end.

