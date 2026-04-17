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‘Deep-sea threats’: How MH-60 helicopters on the USS Abraham Lincoln support US blockade operations

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Apr 17, 2026, 18:15 IST | Updated: Apr 17, 2026, 18:15 IST

As the US military enforces a naval blockade against Iranian ports, the USS Abraham Lincoln relies heavily on its MH-60 helicopter fleet. These advanced aircraft hunt enemy submarines, destroy floating sea mines, and intercept hostile vessels attempting to break the maritime embargo.

The Carrier's Eyes and Ears
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The Carrier's Eyes and Ears

Operating from the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln, the MH-60 Seahawk fleet serves as the ultimate maritime shield. The US Navy deploys both the MH-60R and MH-60S variants to enforce the ongoing naval blockade and protect multi-billion dollar destroyers from asymmetric threats.

Hunting Deep-Sea possible threats
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Hunting Deep-Sea possible threats

To detect submerged Iranian submarines, the MH-60R 'Romeo' variant utilises the Airborne Low Frequency Sonar (ALFS) system. By dipping active sonar arrays deep into the Persian Gulf, these $40 million helicopters can pinpoint quiet diesel-electric submarines lurking beneath the blockade line.

Airborne Laser Mine Detection
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Airborne Laser Mine Detection

Drifting sea mines remain the deadliest threat to commercial shipping and US warships. The MH-60S 'Sierra' variant counters this by deploying the Airborne Laser Mine Detection System (ALMDS), which fires pulsed laser beams into the ocean to instantly locate hidden explosives.

Neutralising Underwater Explosives
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Neutralising Underwater Explosives

Once a floating mine is detected, the MH-60S can deploy the Airborne Mine Neutralisation System (AMNS). This system launches a highly advanced, fibre-optic guided robotic torpedo that swims directly into the Iranian explosive, safely detonating the threat without risking American sailors.

The Hellfire Missile Arsenal
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(Photograph: AI generated)

The Hellfire Missile Arsenal

To stop fast-attack boats attempting to run the blockade, the MH-60R is heavily armed for surface warfare. The helicopter carries AGM-114 Hellfire missiles and precision-guided rockets, allowing pilots to instantly destroy small, fast-moving hostile vessels from miles away.

Dropping Mark 54 Torpedoes
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(Photograph: Picryl)

Dropping Mark 54 Torpedoes

If an enemy submarine attempts to break the US embargo or target allied shipping, the MH-60R can launch a devastating counterattack. The aircraft is equipped with Mk 54 lightweight torpedoes, designed to track and destroy deep-sea targets in complex acoustic environments.

Search and Rescue Overwatch
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(Photograph: AFP)

Search and Rescue Overwatch

Beyond lethal combat operations, the MH-60S provides critical Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR) capabilities for the carrier strike group. If an F-35C or F/A-18 fighter jet goes down during blockade enforcement, these heavily armed helicopters are the first to launch into hostile territory to extract the pilots.

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