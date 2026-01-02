/‘Deep penetration before explosion’: How a bunker buster bomb works

Bunker buster bombs use kinetic energy weight generating force. GBU-28 steel casing from eight-inch artillery barrels. Laser guidance enables precision targeting accuracy. GBU-28 can penetrate 160 feet earth 22 feet of concrete.
Bunker buster bombs rely on massive weight generating kinetic energy during impact enabling deep underground penetration according to defence engineering analysis. When falling from aircraft at 990 miles per hour concentrated impact force allows tremendous energy penetrating hardened materials and reinforced concrete.
GBU-28 uses ES-1 Eglin steel alloy casing machined from surplus eight-inch artillery barrels ensuring structural integrity throughout penetration process. One-inch thick steel provides sufficient hardness preventing deformation during underground passage.
Bunker buster guided through laser designator requiring forward air controller illuminating target with laser beam reflection enabling precise accuracy within metres according to weapons targeting documentation. Modern versions employ GPS inertial navigation systems enabling autonomous targeting.
GBU-28 penetrates approximately 160 feet of earth or 22 feet of reinforced concrete before detonation enabling striking deeply buried targets. Penetration depth varies depending material composition with softer earth enabling greater depth compared hard concrete.
Bunker buster bombs employ time-delay fuzes delaying detonation allowing bomb time penetrating multiple concrete layers underground before explosion, According to fuze technology documentation. Void-sensing capability detects empty space triggering detonation precisely inside facility.
GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator weighs 30,000 pounds carrying 5,000-pound warhead penetrating 200 feet earth or 60 metres reinforced concrete. Guided through GPS inertial navigation ensuring precision targeting of deeply buried nuclear facilities.
United States B-2 Spirit stealth bomber remains only aircraft currently equipped deploying GBU-57 MOP bunker buster carrying maximum two weapons according to Air Force doctrine. B-2's stealth capability enables approaching target undetected avoiding air defences.