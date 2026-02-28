Any rush to the bomb will likely happen in the dark. The IAEA report stressed that the agency cannot verify whether Iran has suspended all enrichment-related activities, nor can it confirm the exact size of Iran's uranium stockpile at affected nuclear facilities. Following the strikes, Iran has refused to allow IAEA inspectors access to sites where enrichment took place or show what happened to its highly enriched uranium stockpile. With international monitoring effectively blinded, Iran has the cover it needs to finalize its nuclear ambitions.