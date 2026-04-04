/'Cockpit design': How the F-15E Strike Eagle protects its pilots

From sequenced ACES II ejection seats to the advanced EPAWSS electronic shield, the F-15E's cockpit is specifically engineered to keep its dual crew safe in hostile skies.
The cockpit is equipped with two Advanced Concept Ejection Seats (ACES II). These 'zero-zero' seats can safely blast the crew out of a doomed aircraft even at zero altitude and zero speed.
To prevent a fatal mid-air collision or rocket burn, the ejection is strictly sequenced. The Weapon Systems Officer in the rear seat is automatically ejected 0.3 seconds before the front pilot.
Combat fatigue is a major threat to pilot survival. The two-seat cockpit divides the immense workload, allowing the pilot to focus purely on flying and evading threats while the rear officer manages targeting.
To keep the pilot's eyes outside the aircraft, vital flight and threat data is projected directly onto a transparent glass Heads-Up Display. This prevents the deadly distraction of looking down at dashboard instruments.
The cockpit integrates with the LANTIRN navigation pod's terrain-following radar. The pilot can couple this system to the autopilot to safely fly 'hands-off' at extremely low altitudes, effectively dodging enemy radar.
Modern F-15E cockpits feature the Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability System (EPAWSS). Displayed across the multi-function screens, this system provides 360-degree warnings and deploys electronic jamming against incoming missiles.
The aircraft features a heavy-duty, reinforced canopy designed to withstand severe bird strikes and flying debris. When flying at low altitudes at high speeds, this high-strength barrier is a critical physical defence for the crew.