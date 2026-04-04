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'Cockpit design': How the F-15E Strike Eagle protects its pilots

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Apr 04, 2026, 01:31 IST | Updated: Apr 04, 2026, 01:31 IST

From sequenced ACES II ejection seats to the advanced EPAWSS electronic shield, the F-15E's cockpit is specifically engineered to keep its dual crew safe in hostile skies.

The ACES II ejection system
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The ACES II ejection system

The cockpit is equipped with two Advanced Concept Ejection Seats (ACES II). These 'zero-zero' seats can safely blast the crew out of a doomed aircraft even at zero altitude and zero speed.

Sequenced ejection timing
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Sequenced ejection timing

To prevent a fatal mid-air collision or rocket burn, the ejection is strictly sequenced. The Weapon Systems Officer in the rear seat is automatically ejected 0.3 seconds before the front pilot.

Reducing cognitive overload
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Reducing cognitive overload

Combat fatigue is a major threat to pilot survival. The two-seat cockpit divides the immense workload, allowing the pilot to focus purely on flying and evading threats while the rear officer manages targeting.

The Heads-Up Display (HUD)
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The Heads-Up Display (HUD)

To keep the pilot's eyes outside the aircraft, vital flight and threat data is projected directly onto a transparent glass Heads-Up Display. This prevents the deadly distraction of looking down at dashboard instruments.

Terrain-following automation
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Terrain-following automation

The cockpit integrates with the LANTIRN navigation pod's terrain-following radar. The pilot can couple this system to the autopilot to safely fly 'hands-off' at extremely low altitudes, effectively dodging enemy radar.

The EPAWSS digital shield
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The EPAWSS digital shield

Modern F-15E cockpits feature the Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability System (EPAWSS). Displayed across the multi-function screens, this system provides 360-degree warnings and deploys electronic jamming against incoming missiles.

Reinforced combat canopy
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Reinforced combat canopy

The aircraft features a heavy-duty, reinforced canopy designed to withstand severe bird strikes and flying debris. When flying at low altitudes at high speeds, this high-strength barrier is a critical physical defence for the crew.

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