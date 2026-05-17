/'Ceasefire on life support': Is US-Iran war about to reignite?

Diplomats from Pakistan, Oman, Qatar, and several European nations are working around the clock to prevent a collapse. Pakistan's foreign minister said this week he is ‘hopeful’ a deal framework can be agreed within weeks. China, which has enormous economic leverage over both Iran and the United States has quietly signalled its willingness to act as a guarantor of any new agreement. The window is narrow: military commanders on both sides are reportedly under pressure from political hardliners who believe the only way to force a favourable settlement is to return to the battlefield.