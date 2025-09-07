LOGIN
‘Biggest cosmic mystery’: Why space firewall can’t burn Voyager at 50,000°C

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Sep 07, 2025, 02:25 IST | Updated: Sep 07, 2025, 02:25 IST

Voyager doesn’t need heavy shielding to withstand this heat. The simple fact that the surrounding gas is almost a vacuum ensures the spacecraft’s instruments remain unaffected.

The Extreme Reading
1 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

The Extreme Reading

When Voyager’s instruments recorded plasma temperatures of nearly 50,000°C at the edge of the solar system, it raised an obvious question: why isn’t the spacecraft destroyed?

Heat in Space Works Differently
2 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Heat in Space Works Differently

On Earth, heat transfers through dense matter, air, water, or solid objects. In interstellar space, particles are so sparse that even at tens of thousands of degrees, they cannot transfer enough energy to cause damage.

Plasma Without Flame
3 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Plasma Without Flame

The 50,000°C Voyager detected refers to charged particles vibrating with high energy. But without sufficient density, this plasma has no flame or burning effect like fire in Earth’s atmosphere.

Voyager's Survival Mechanism
4 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Voyager’s Survival Mechanism

The Firewall Effect
5 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

The Firewall Effect

Scientists describe the boundary region as a “firewall” of hot plasma, marking the transition from solar wind to interstellar space. Voyager’s data confirmed its existence but also explained why it poses no danger.

A Lesson in Space Physics
6 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

A Lesson in Space Physics

This paradox, extreme temperature with no burning, highlights the difference between temperature and heat transfer, a concept that Voyager’s journey illustrates in real time.

The Mystery That Inspires
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

The Mystery That Inspires

Voyager’s experience at the 50,000°C firewall reminds us that cosmic environments follow rules very different from those on Earth, pushing us to rethink how we understand heat, space, and survival in the universe.

