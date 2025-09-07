/‘Biggest cosmic mystery’: Why space firewall can’t burn Voyager at 50,000°C

Voyager doesn’t need heavy shielding to withstand this heat. The simple fact that the surrounding gas is almost a vacuum ensures the spacecraft’s instruments remain unaffected.
When Voyager’s instruments recorded plasma temperatures of nearly 50,000°C at the edge of the solar system, it raised an obvious question: why isn’t the spacecraft destroyed?
On Earth, heat transfers through dense matter, air, water, or solid objects. In interstellar space, particles are so sparse that even at tens of thousands of degrees, they cannot transfer enough energy to cause damage.
The 50,000°C Voyager detected refers to charged particles vibrating with high energy. But without sufficient density, this plasma has no flame or burning effect like fire in Earth’s atmosphere.
Scientists describe the boundary region as a “firewall” of hot plasma, marking the transition from solar wind to interstellar space. Voyager’s data confirmed its existence but also explained why it poses no danger.
This paradox, extreme temperature with no burning, highlights the difference between temperature and heat transfer, a concept that Voyager’s journey illustrates in real time.
Voyager’s experience at the 50,000°C firewall reminds us that cosmic environments follow rules very different from those on Earth, pushing us to rethink how we understand heat, space, and survival in the universe.