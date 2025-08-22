/'Beyond Logic': 7 mysterious places on Earth that science still can’t explain!

From the Bermuda Triangle to Blood Falls of Antarctica and India's submerged ancient city, Dwarka, there are several places on earth which are beyond the explanation of scientists. Let us have a look at the top 7 such mysterious places on Earth.
The submerged city of Dwarka is the legendary city associated with Lord Krishna. It is a place where the intersection of mythology, history, and scientific inquiry meets, making it a subject of both mystery and scientific interest. As per the archaeological discovery, the existence of an ancient, well-planned city-state is submerged under the Arabian Sea.
Blood Falls is a natural outflow in McMurdo Dry Valleys of Antarctica, where iron-rich, salty water flows out from the Taylor Glacier, turning the ice a deep red hue. The site was discovered in 1911, and it was believed that red algae caused the colour, but later research revealed that it is actually due to iron oxides in the water.
The falls is located in the Shale Creek Preserve of New York, which is unique because of a small flame burning at the base of the waterfall. This miracle is fueled by natural gas surfacing through underground rock layers.
Located in the Xochimilco canals near Mexico City, the Island of Dolls (Isla de las Muñecas) contains hundreds of dolls hanging from trees and buildings. As per the report, the former caretaker of the island, Don Julián Santana, placed these dolls to appease the ghost of a drowned girl.
It was discovered underwater near Yonaguni Island of Japan. The Yonaguni Monument is a big submerged rock featuring a stepped and pyramid-like structure with perfect angles and flat terraces. Experts believed that it is possibly a 10,000-year-old lost civilisation, Mu or Lemuria. However, several geologists believed that the Monument inside the water is a natural formation formed due to earthquakes and ocean erosion.
Lake Hillier is located on the Middle Island of Western Australia, which is famous for its striking pink colour. The lake colour measuring about 2,000 feet in length, is believed to be a result of high salinity combined with the presence of specific algae and bacteria. However, the exact reason for the lake's colour is still not confirmed by the experts.
The Bermuda Triangle lies between Miami, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico, extending approximately 500,000 square miles is infamous for the unexplained disappearances of ships and aircraft.